New Havering Museum exhibition celebrating 40 years of Rom Skatepark to open this month

PUBLISHED: 15:22 12 February 2019 | UPDATED: 14:06 13 February 2019

Rom SKatepark in Upper Rainham Road celebrated its 40th annviersary with a creative lifestyle, Hardline on Sunday, September 9. Picture: Ivo Ivanov.

Archant

A new exhibition celebrating 40 years of Rom Skatepark in Hornchurch will be opening at Havering Museum at the end of next month.

A new exhibition celebrating 40 years of Rom Skatepark in Hornchurch will be opening at Havering Museum next month.

Rom Boys: 40 Years of Rad celebrates the history of the only world listed heritage skatepark.

On Saturday, February 23, a month before the official opening, there will be a free guest lecture by Iain Borden, professor of architecture and urban culture at The Bartlett School of Architecture, where he will talk about his new book, Skateboarding and the City: A complete history.

His book highlights the role that skateparks, and in particular Rom Skatepark, Upper Rainham Road, have had since the birth of skateboarding in the UK in the mid-70s.

There will also be a reminiscence event for skaters to look back on the past 40 years that will include a 15 minute preview of the feature documentary, Rom Boys, due for release later this year.

The film features some of the worlds biggest names in BMX and skateboarding as well as old school Rom boys.

In September the park celebrated turning 40 as hundreds of bikers, skateboarders, artists and designers came together to take part in the park’s newest event, Hardline.

The exhibition which runs until Saturday, April 6, will feature BMX bikes, boards, photography, Rom paraphernalia and artwork through the decades, along with snippets from documentary Rom Boys: 40 Years of Rad.

It will be officially opened by Romford MP Andrew Rosindell who said: “I was incredibly pleased to hear that the Rom had secured Heritage Lottery funding.

“Along with the upcoming film and museum exhibition, I believe these projects could provide useful historical context to local people and ensure the significance of the skatepark is not forgotten to future generations.

“Rom Skatepark is an asset to our borough and I hope to see the interest and support for it grow well into the future.”

To reserve a free ticket for Iain Borden’s lecture on Saturday, February 23 email marketing@haveringmuseum.org.uk or ring 01708 766571.

Havering Museum is in High Street, Romford and is open Wednesday to Saturday, 11am to 4pm. The new exhibition will open at noon on Saturday, March 23.

