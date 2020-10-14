Search

Wartime identity bracelet find inspires antiques dealer to track down Romford girl’s descendents

PUBLISHED: 17:00 14 October 2020

The identity bracelet belonging to Mollie Hercock. Picture: Stephen Wells

The identity bracelet belonging to Mollie Hercock. Picture: Stephen Wells

Stephen Wells

Eighty years ago, this identity bracelet was worn by a young girl living in Romford - and now an antiques dealer is attempting to track down any of her surviving relatives.

The identity bracelet belonging to Mollie Hercock. Picture: Stephen WellsThe identity bracelet belonging to Mollie Hercock. Picture: Stephen Wells

Worn by those who were not evacuated to the country during the Second World War, the identity bracelets were intended to help reunite youngsters with their families if they were separated during an air raid.

They could also be used by the authorities to quickly identify people who were seriously injured or killed when bombs fell on cities such as London.

And over time, one such bracelet - bearing the name and address of Romford girl Mollie Barbara Hercock - found its way into the possession of antiques dealer Stephen Wells, who lives in York.

“I’m always on the look out for interesting and unique items,” he said.

“I’ve had a few pieces from the First and Second World War, but I’ve never seen these identity bracelets before.

“I thought it would be lovely if I could reunite this bracelet with Mollie’s close family.

“I have been trying my best to find out as much as I can about Mollie, but I have gone as far as I can.”

He explained that the address inscribed on the bracelet was that of 63 Pretoria Road, Romford, and that Mollie was born in 1931 - meaning she would have been only seven or eight years old at the outbreak of war.

In 1956, she married a man named Kenneth Eric Lucy, and the pair were known to have lived in Victoria Road, Romford.

However, Stephen explained that he believed both had now died - Kenneth in 2010 and Mollie in 2017 - and so his search has turned to finding any living relatives.

“Ideally, I am trying to trace any children she and Kenneth may have had or, indeed, any other close relatives,” he said.

“If it were me, I would love to be reunited with something like this.”

Anyone who may be able to help Stephen with his search, or is a close relative of Mollie, is asked to email him at info@source-vintage.co.uk

