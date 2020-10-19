Success in quest to reunite Romford girl’s wartime identity bracelet with family

The identity bracelet belonging to Mollie Hercock. Picture: Stephen Wells Stephen Wells

A Second World War identity bracelet has been reunited with the owner’s family following an appeal in the Recorder.

Trevor Lucy with his mum Mollie's wartime identity bracelet. Picture: Trevor Lucy Trevor Lucy with his mum Mollie's wartime identity bracelet. Picture: Trevor Lucy

The bracelet, belonging to Mollie Hercock and bearing an address in Romford, was found by antiques dealer Stephen Wells.

He wanted to reunite the 80-year-old item - used to help reunite children separated from their parents during an air raid, as well as identify those killed or seriously injured in one - with Mollie’s surviving relatives.

Although his research had led him to a name for Mollie’s late husband, Kenneth Lucy, he was unable to track down their children.

Stephen, who lives in York, said: “Within hours, I was contacted by a Romford local, Claire Davis, who had seen the article.

“She explained that she ran a Facebook page which helped to find long lost friends and family, and that she had managed to locate one of Mollie’s sons.

“She said his name was Trevor Lucy and that he now lived up north. She passed my email address on to him so that, if he wished, he could contact me.”

And it wasn’t long before Trevor got in touch with Stephen, who explained his search before the pair exchanged emails about Mollie’s life.

She was a lifelong member of Trinity Methodist Church in Romford, singing in the choir, and spent 30 years working as a lunchtime supervisor at Mawney Primary School - a school she, husband Kenneth and sons Trevor and Nigel all attended as children.

Stephen has now posted the bracelet to Trevor, who moved from Romford to the Midlands in 1989.

Trevor said he was “pleased” to receive the bracelet, adding: “I didn’t end up with very much that was really personal to Mum and this is something very special.

“She was quite the sentimentalist. To be honest, I’m surprised it ever left her possession.”

Stephen explained: “Chatting to Trevor and seeing photos of Mollie have really brought this identity bracelet to life and I’d be lying if I said it hadn’t brought a tear to my eye.

“It has been lovely to hear about Mollie’s life and I’m just so very pleased that her bracelet is now back where it belongs, with her family.”

He added: “I’d like to say a massive thank you to everyone who has helped in this search, in particular the Romford Recorder for running a story on it and Claire Davis for tracking down Trevor.”

