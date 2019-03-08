Remembrance Day 2019: Hundreds gather in Romford to remember soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice

Residents gather for the Remembrance Sunday service in Western Road, Romford. Picture: April Roach Archant

Residents gathered for a "poignant and meaningful" Remembrance Day service and parade in Romford.

L-R: Havering Council leader, councillor Damian White, the mayor of Havering, cllr Michael Deon Burton, Colonel Mark Bryant MBE DL, Romford MP Andrew Rosindell and Mohamed Omer from the Gardens of Peace. Picture: April Roach L-R: Havering Council leader, councillor Damian White, the mayor of Havering, cllr Michael Deon Burton, Colonel Mark Bryant MBE DL, Romford MP Andrew Rosindell and Mohamed Omer from the Gardens of Peace. Picture: April Roach

Hundreds of people attended this year's Remembrance Sunday service in Romford on Sunday, November 11.

Members of the community including the Romford District Scouts, the Romford branch of the Royal British Legion, the police cadets and St John Ambulance joined the parade which began in Western Road and finished in Coronation Gardens.

The Mayor of Havering, councillor Michael Deon Burton told the Recorder: "The sheer volume of persons here is a testament to how proud and how important we feel honouring those who have made the ultimate sacrifice and served their countries."

Reverend Canon Mike Power, vicar of St Edward the Confessor church in Romford led the ceremony which began at 11am.

He was joined by other faith leaders, including Mohamed Omer from the Gardens of Peace Muslim Cemetery in Hainault.

Romford MP Andrew Rosindell said: "I'm delighted to be part of today's civic commemoration for Remembrance Sunday.

"This is my 19th service since being elected as a MP in 2001.

"Today I'm greatly humbled to be here and to remember those who served and sacrificed their lives to give our lives the freedom we enjoy.

"This is the most important day of the calendar and I'm very proud to be here."

Leader of Havering Council, councillor Damian White said: "It's an honour that in Havering we're able to mark this occasion.

"This shows how in Havering we are deeply proud of our armed forces.

"While we do not have a dedicated military barracks, we really do cherish and respect our armed forces."

Shaun Bailey, mayoral Conservative candidate said Remembrance Day was a great part of the borough's community cohesion.

"I think it's great to see such a big turnout of people from all creeds and colours across Romford," said Mr Bailey.

"The age range is really spectacular and the service was poignant and meaningful.

"I'm from the West Indies and we had a great stake in the war as well.

"It's a great Romford, Havering tradition."