Hornchurch Historical Trust sets up crowdfunder to raise £10,000 for new RAF museum

Volunteers from the historical society have created a GoFundMe page to raise £10,000 to transform the abandoned old hospital site into a museum. Picture: Ellie Hoskins Ellie Hoskins Photographer www.elliehoskins.com ellie@elliehoskins.com

Hornchurch Aerodrome Historical Trust is hoping to raise £10,000 to open a new museum on the site of the old St George’s Hospital.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tony Philpot and John Donovan looking at wallpaper in one of the rooms. Picture: Ellie Hoskins Tony Philpot and John Donovan looking at wallpaper in one of the rooms. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

The trust is hoping to open the museum later this year, and will include uniforms, medals, photos and memorabilia from pilots at RAF Hornchurch.

Tony Philpot, chairman of the board of trustees said this is an exciting time for the trust, who is hoping to gain charitable status before opening the museum.

Believed to have previously been used by RAF Hornchurch as an admin building, or officers accommodation the derelict building has been given to the trust by Bellway Homes, that is planning to build more than 300 homes on the old hospital site.

Tony Philpot is one of the volunteers who is hoping to transform the derelict building. Picture: Ellie Hoskins Tony Philpot is one of the volunteers who is hoping to transform the derelict building. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

The money raised will be used for a number of improvements to the building including new windows, a new security system and display cases for the items that will be on show.

Mr Philpot told the Recorder: “The dream of establishing a permanent home to remember Hornchurch Aerodrome has been something that goes back to the early 1980’s when the late Ted Exall formed our early incarnation The RAF Hornchurch Association.

“Now following the kind generosity of Bellway Homes this dream will now become a reality when the RAF Hornchurch Heritage Centre opens its doors to the public.

Dave Goldstein (Committee member) painting one of the rooms. Picture: Ellie Hoskins Dave Goldstein (Committee member) painting one of the rooms. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

“Obviously before we can get to that stage, much work is required with the refurbishment on the house which will not come cheaply and although we are currently awaiting charitable status, we still need to progress the refurbishment.

“We know this will not come cheaply and although we have started the process to become a registered charity this process does take time but obviously, we still need to make sure things are progressing.

“So, it is with this thought in mind that we are desperately looking for support through public donations to help us fulfill three of our biggest challenges

Volunteers from the historical society have created a GoFundMe page to raise £10,000 to transform the abandoned old hospital site into a museum. Vice Chairman Terry Roberts in one of the rooms. Picture: Ellie Hoskins Volunteers from the historical society have created a GoFundMe page to raise £10,000 to transform the abandoned old hospital site into a museum. Vice Chairman Terry Roberts in one of the rooms. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

“Some of these items in museum will be absolutely priceless, so it is extremely important they are looked after and kept as safe as possible.”

To donate go to the Hornchurch Aerodrome Historical Trust GoFundMe page https://bit.ly/2D2mJGj