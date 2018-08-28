Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Hornchurch Historical Trust sets up crowdfunder to raise £10,000 for new RAF museum

PUBLISHED: 07:00 15 January 2019 | UPDATED: 07:30 15 January 2019

Volunteers from the historical society have created a GoFundMe page to raise £10,000 to transform the abandoned old hospital site into a museum. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Volunteers from the historical society have created a GoFundMe page to raise £10,000 to transform the abandoned old hospital site into a museum. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Ellie Hoskins Photographer www.elliehoskins.com ellie@elliehoskins.com

Hornchurch Aerodrome Historical Trust is hoping to raise £10,000 to open a new museum on the site of the old St George’s Hospital.

Tony Philpot and John Donovan looking at wallpaper in one of the rooms. Picture: Ellie HoskinsTony Philpot and John Donovan looking at wallpaper in one of the rooms. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

The trust is hoping to open the museum later this year, and will include uniforms, medals, photos and memorabilia from pilots at RAF Hornchurch.

Tony Philpot, chairman of the board of trustees said this is an exciting time for the trust, who is hoping to gain charitable status before opening the museum.

Believed to have previously been used by RAF Hornchurch as an admin building, or officers accommodation the derelict building has been given to the trust by Bellway Homes, that is planning to build more than 300 homes on the old hospital site.

Tony Philpot is one of the volunteers who is hoping to transform the derelict building. Picture: Ellie HoskinsTony Philpot is one of the volunteers who is hoping to transform the derelict building. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

The money raised will be used for a number of improvements to the building including new windows, a new security system and display cases for the items that will be on show.

Mr Philpot told the Recorder: “The dream of establishing a permanent home to remember Hornchurch Aerodrome has been something that goes back to the early 1980’s when the late Ted Exall formed our early incarnation The RAF Hornchurch Association.

“Now following the kind generosity of Bellway Homes this dream will now become a reality when the RAF Hornchurch Heritage Centre opens its doors to the public.

Dave Goldstein (Committee member) painting one of the rooms. Picture: Ellie HoskinsDave Goldstein (Committee member) painting one of the rooms. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

“Obviously before we can get to that stage, much work is required with the refurbishment on the house which will not come cheaply and although we are currently awaiting charitable status, we still need to progress the refurbishment.

“We know this will not come cheaply and although we have started the process to become a registered charity this process does take time but obviously, we still need to make sure things are progressing.

“So, it is with this thought in mind that we are desperately looking for support through public donations to help us fulfill three of our biggest challenges

Volunteers from the historical society have created a GoFundMe page to raise £10,000 to transform the abandoned old hospital site into a museum. Vice Chairman Terry Roberts in one of the rooms. Picture: Ellie HoskinsVolunteers from the historical society have created a GoFundMe page to raise £10,000 to transform the abandoned old hospital site into a museum. Vice Chairman Terry Roberts in one of the rooms. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

“Some of these items in museum will be absolutely priceless, so it is extremely important they are looked after and kept as safe as possible.”

To donate go to the Hornchurch Aerodrome Historical Trust GoFundMe page https://bit.ly/2D2mJGj

Most Read

Romford boutique supports women’s charity fighting hygiene poverty

Kate Gibbons at her new boutique Something About Rose

Disruption on train line due to injured swan

The TfL Rail and Greater Anglia services are affected. Picture: Catherine Davison

Gangland “General” from Hornchurch sent down

Mark Rothermel

Elm Park restaurant owner admits hurling abuse at reporter at ‘Free Tommy Robinson’ rally

William Eve from Rainham appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court today. Photo: @SoniaGallegoAJE

Teenager stabbed in the neck in Harold Hill after being attacked by group on mopeds

A police cordon is in place in North Hill Drive in Harold Hill this morning. Photo: Louise Newton

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Hornchurch Historical Trust sets up crowdfunder to raise £10,000 for new RAF museum

Volunteers from the historical society have created a GoFundMe page to raise £10,000 to transform the abandoned old hospital site into a museum. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Barking boss Gardner disappointed they failed to break down Romford

Barking's Rashid Kamara fires at Romford goalkeeper Harry Aldridge (pic Terry Gilbert)

Romford’s Martin content with point against Barking

Barking's Jordan Peart challenges a Romford rival (pic Terry Gilbert)

West Ham rejoice but there is always a sting in the tail

West Ham United's Marko Arnautovic gestures to the crowd as he is substituted during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

West Ham Women boss Beard pleased with performance in City defeat

West Ham manager Matt Beard (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists