Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Hornchurch author’s new book tells the tale of her family’s struggle against antisemitism in 20th century Poland

PUBLISHED: 15:00 29 January 2019

Rosina Purnell has written a book about her family leaving Poland due to the persecution of Jews. Photo: KEN MEARS

Rosina Purnell has written a book about her family leaving Poland due to the persecution of Jews. Photo: KEN MEARS

Archant

A Hornchurch author’s new book tells the tale of her family’s long journey from Poland to London’s east end as they fled the persecution of Jews in eastern Europe in the early 20th century.

Rosina Purnell, of Osborne Road, describes the impact the Holocaust has had on her family in her new book – The Past Was a Foreign Country – They Did Things Differently There.

Her grandfather left a small town in eastern Poland in 1911, aged just 17. He came on his own and could speak no English. It was the terrible persecution of Jews there at that time in Siedlce that caused him to leave.

He worked hard and became an enterprising master tailor in Upton Park. His business was extremely successful and he actually made the Mayor of West Ham’s suit that he wore for the Queen’s Coronation in 1953 at Westminster Abbey.

Rosina gave a short talk about her book at a special reception at the Romford and District Synagogue in Eastern Road on Holocaust Memorial Day.

The audience was shocked at the atrocities which had been committed in this very small town, which is about the same size as Romford.

She told the Recorder: “I think it really stunned people to hear my family’s backstory. I’ve lived in Havering for 50 years and I think people should realise these stories are still effecting people, years down the line.

“This book isn’t really about the Holocaust, it’s about the persecution of the Jews from as early as the 1900s – that’s what really caused my grandfather to leave Poland.

“It’s important that these stories are told to future generations, so that they can be properly remembered.”

Rosina, wanted to give in her book a snapshot view of how the Holocaust has affected her family for three generations.

She has made several visits to Poland to do further research.

She has also used this time to find out about acts of heroism and selflessness which have involved Jews and non-Jews over many years.

The book is now on sale at Swan Books in Corbets Tey Road, Upminster.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Firefighters called to two car blaze at Collier Row industrial park

Two cars and four containers were completley destroyed by the fire at Northgate Industrial Park. Photo: Ken Mears

Cousins dressed as Batman and Superman carry out acts of kindness in Harold Hill

Emille Thomas (right) and his cousin Thomas Wilson (left) went out in Harold Hill dressed as Batman and Superman in a bid to reduce crime. Photo: Emille Thomas

Romford bus and car crash: Two taken to hospital and six treated for injuries

A route 252 bus crashed with a car in Eastern Avenue and Mawney Road at 7pm on January 26. Photo: @MPSSpecials

Is it going to snow in Romford? Met Office weather warning predicts snow and ice this week

Snow and ice is expected to hit all across the country in the next few days. Photo: Liam McBurney/ PA Wire/PA Images

Police investigating alleged county lines drug rings in Essex make six arrests following raids in Romford and Dagenham

Picture: Denise Bradley

Most Read

Firefighters called to two car blaze at Collier Row industrial park

Two cars and four containers were completley destroyed by the fire at Northgate Industrial Park. Photo: Ken Mears

Cousins dressed as Batman and Superman carry out acts of kindness in Harold Hill

Emille Thomas (right) and his cousin Thomas Wilson (left) went out in Harold Hill dressed as Batman and Superman in a bid to reduce crime. Photo: Emille Thomas

Romford bus and car crash: Two taken to hospital and six treated for injuries

A route 252 bus crashed with a car in Eastern Avenue and Mawney Road at 7pm on January 26. Photo: @MPSSpecials

Is it going to snow in Romford? Met Office weather warning predicts snow and ice this week

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police investigating alleged county lines drug rings in Essex make six arrests following raids in Romford and Dagenham

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Nation encouraged to ‘Be Part Of It’ as The FA and London mark 500 days until start of Euro 2020

There are just 500 days until the start of Euro 2020, with Wembley Stadium hosting seven matches (pic: Kate Green for The FA)

Reed delighted with spirit from Old Cooperians in win over Chelmsford

Old Cooperians in action against Barking earlier in the season (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Raiders forward Sylvester is pleased to be league leading goal scorer after MK victory

Raiders forward Jake Sylvester celebrates a goal with his team-mates (Pic: John Scott)

Hallahan admits injuries are piling up for Campion after defeat to Ilford

Campion in action against Kings Cross Steelers earlier in the season (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Hornchurch author’s new book tells the tale of her family’s struggle against antisemitism in 20th century Poland

Rosina Purnell has written a book about her family leaving Poland due to the persecution of Jews. Photo: KEN MEARS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists