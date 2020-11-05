Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Heritage: Havering’s old churches aren’t as everlasting as they appear

PUBLISHED: 12:00 07 November 2020

St Laurence Church in Upminster

St Laurence Church in Upminster

Archant

Our ancient local churches were not as solid as they might look, says Professor Ged Martin

Cast iron lamp posts in the grounds of St John the Evangelist church in Havering-atte-BowerCast iron lamp posts in the grounds of St John the Evangelist church in Havering-atte-Bower

There’s something reassuring about our ancient churches. As they’ve survived for centuries, surely they’ll last for ever? Wrong. Our historic churches have had a rough time.

Romford’s original church was St Andrew’s chapel, near the junction of South Street and Oldchurch Road.

In 1406, the building was described as “frequently damaged and spoiled”, presumably when the river Rom flooded.

Legend claimed it was swallowed by an earthquake, and you could hear the bells ringing underground on St Andrew’s Day, November 30.

READ MORE: The man who became vicar of Havering-atte-Bower aged 70

A new church, St Edward’s, was built alongside the Market Place in 1410.

Working mainly with timber, Essex builders didn’t understand that stone buildings needed strong foundations. Damp courses were unknown.

The south aisle of Wennington church collapsed about 1600. As there were only twelve houses in the parish, the internal arches were bricked up and the few parishioners gathered in the nave.

The fallen aisle wasn’t re-erected until 1886.

Storms caused problems too.

In 1639, lightning dislodged a stone cross from the roof of Upminster’s St Laurence church, almost braining the rector, who was in the churchyard.

Holes in roofs let in rain: in 1683, the beams in St Laurence’s were rotten.

Eighteenth-century population increase meant that more and more graves had to be crammed into already crowded churchyards, sometimes undermining walls.

This probably explains why South Ockendon’s distinctive round tower fell in 1744. Hastily rebuilt, it tumbled again in 1745 during a downpour.

Dagenham had plenty of warning that its church was unsafe.

Around 1770, the tower was propped up and given a cast-iron corset. Cracks were constantly filled in.

You may also want to watch:

One December Sunday morning in 1800, the congregation gathered in the churchyard, waiting for the curate who had the key to let them in. Luckily, he was late.

People were probably stamping their feet to keep warm. Suddenly, the tower fell “with a tremendous crash”, pulverising most of the building. Amazingly, nobody was hurt.

Important people demanded to be buried inside churches, further weakening foundations.

In 1800, workmen digging a grave in Chelmsford’s parish church (now the Anglican cathedral) failed to shore it up when they went home. That evening, the building collapsed like a row of dominos.

At Childerditch, the church was in such a dangerous state that by 1859 the tiny congregation gathered in “the only safe place”, the belfry.

Lord Petre, who owned most of the parish, was a Roman Catholic and refused to help.

The church was eventually entirely rebuilt in 1869.

After four centuries, St Edward’s in Romford was in poor shape. A scheme for a new church on a third site, at Coronation Gardens, ran out of money in 1844.

In 1849-50, St Edward’s was rebuilt on its existing site.

So too were the ancient but tottering churches at South Weald in 1868, Cranham in 1873 and Havering-atte-Bower in 1874-7.

READ MORE: Drink helped Romford vicar deal with a changing world

They all look venerable but they’re really Victorian fakes.

Great Warley’s inconveniently located parish church was abandoned when a successor was erected further north at Warley Street in 1902-4.

Later cut off by the A127, it was left to decay. The last vestige, its tower, was demolished about 1966. A public footpath still crosses the site.

Similarly, at Kelvedon Hatch the remote parish church was replaced in 1895 by one located in the village. An unkind critic likened the new building to a cricket pavilion. The original building, now in ruins, is hidden in woodland.

Victorian churches were sometimes ramshackle: it took half a century to overcome the jerry building in St Thomas’ at Brentwood.

A church built at Theydon Bois in 1843-4 was so poorly constructed that it had to be rebuilt after just six years.

“In the foundation mainly was the flaw / That did the fabric unto ruin draw,” says an inscription in the porch. “Examine well on what foundation stands / The hope of Heaven which in thine heart expands.”

The Victorians were a smug crowd.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Police raid alleged brothel in Romford town centre

The Met Police is investigating an alleged brothel operating out of one apartment inside Equitable House, in Romford town centre. Picture: Charles Thomson.

Elm Park woman, 83, left without washing machine for months after voucher delay, daughter says

Lorraine Stanley and her mother Joan Taylor. Picture: Lorraine Stanley

Lockdown in Havering: Covid-19 cases still rising every week

Coronavirus cases are continuing to grow across Havering, but the rate of spread has slowed down in the last month. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘She was my best friend’: Woman pays tribute to sister who founded Harold Hill florist shop

Valerie Wallace, who founded Flowergirl in Harold Hill, has died. Picture: Pauline Huckins

Brains behind Upminster skeleton display discusses how fundraiser came together

Michelle says the laundry display is her favourite because, as a mother of two, she can relate to spending a lot of time washing clothes. Picture: Michelle DeVido

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Police raid alleged brothel in Romford town centre

The Met Police is investigating an alleged brothel operating out of one apartment inside Equitable House, in Romford town centre. Picture: Charles Thomson.

Elm Park woman, 83, left without washing machine for months after voucher delay, daughter says

Lorraine Stanley and her mother Joan Taylor. Picture: Lorraine Stanley

Lockdown in Havering: Covid-19 cases still rising every week

Coronavirus cases are continuing to grow across Havering, but the rate of spread has slowed down in the last month. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘She was my best friend’: Woman pays tribute to sister who founded Harold Hill florist shop

Valerie Wallace, who founded Flowergirl in Harold Hill, has died. Picture: Pauline Huckins

Brains behind Upminster skeleton display discusses how fundraiser came together

Michelle says the laundry display is her favourite because, as a mother of two, she can relate to spending a lot of time washing clothes. Picture: Michelle DeVido

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Dagenham & Redbridge fans blog: A welcome league break with Daryl McMahon under early pressure

Dagenham manager Daryl McMahon during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Hartley Wintney, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 24th October 2020

Heritage: Havering’s old churches aren’t as everlasting as they appear

St Laurence Church in Upminster

Saint Francis Hospice: By volunteering on the ward I’m relieving pressure on nurses

As well as volunteering on the hospice ward, Jules Goodger is a wedding planning. Picture: Saint Francis Hospice

View from the House: Why I voted against the lockdown

Andrew Rosindell.

Urchins boss urging league to change substitutes rule

Nathan Cooper of Hornchurch and Jame-Lee O'Donoghue of Haringey during Hornchurch vs Haringey Borough, Pitching In Isthmian League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 27th October 2020