Remembrance Day 2019: Residents parade through the streets of Harold Wood

Sea cadets lay a wreath at the Harold Wood Remembrance Day service on Sunday, November 10. Picture: Sandra Rowse COPYRIGHT S E ROWSE

Residents gathered to pay their respects in Harold Wood for the borough's second Remembrance Day Parade and service.

Around 200 people attended the Remembrance Day service in Arundel Road on Sunday, November 10.

Members of the Upminster and Hornchurch Sea Cadets, St John Ambulance and the Romford parachute regiment joined the parade which began in Station Road and ended at the memorial outside Harold Wood Library.

Rob Hudson, Vicar of St Peter's Church in Gubbins Lane led the service.

Councillor Brian Eagling told the Recorder: "It was phenomenal.

"We got the local shops involved so that even though it's a small area, 29 wreaths were laid at the war memorial.

"Thank you to all of our local businesses. We were delighted with your support."

The day ended with a buffet at Harold Wood's branch of the Royal British Legion.