Remembrance Day 2019: Harold Hill residents pay tribute to fallen soldiers

PUBLISHED: 08:03 18 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:03 18 November 2019

Harold Hill Remembrance Sunday 2019. Picture: Friends of Dagnam Park

Harold Hill Remembrance Sunday 2019. Picture: Friends of Dagnam Park

Archant

Harold Hill paid its respects for Remembrance on Sunday, November 10 with a procession from St George Church to the memorial for an outdoor service led by the Reverend Shaun Moore.

Harold Hill Remembrance Sunday 2019. Picture: Friends of Dagnam ParkHarold Hill Remembrance Sunday 2019. Picture: Friends of Dagnam Park

The procession was headed by an Army Cadet band and a bagpiper.

Harold Hill Remembrance Sunday 2019. Picture: Friends of Dagnam ParkHarold Hill Remembrance Sunday 2019. Picture: Friends of Dagnam Park

Councillor Denis O'Flynn gave an address and Cllr Keith Darvill read a verse from Laurence Binyon's poem "For the Fallen".

Harold Hill Remembrance Sunday 2019. Picture: Friends of Dagnam ParkHarold Hill Remembrance Sunday 2019. Picture: Friends of Dagnam Park

A bugler played "The Last Post" before silence was observed.

Wreathes on behalf of the council and Harold Hill organisations were laid on the memorial before all joined-in to sing the National Anthem.

Reverend Moore gave his blessing before leading a procession back to St George's for the memorial service.

