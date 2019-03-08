Remembrance Day 2019: Harold Hill residents pay tribute to fallen soldiers
PUBLISHED: 08:03 18 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:03 18 November 2019
Harold Hill paid its respects for Remembrance on Sunday, November 10 with a procession from St George Church to the memorial for an outdoor service led by the Reverend Shaun Moore.
Harold Hill Remembrance Sunday 2019. Picture: Friends of Dagnam Park
The procession was headed by an Army Cadet band and a bagpiper.
Councillor Denis O'Flynn gave an address and Cllr Keith Darvill read a verse from Laurence Binyon's poem "For the Fallen".
A bugler played "The Last Post" before silence was observed.
Wreathes on behalf of the council and Harold Hill organisations were laid on the memorial before all joined-in to sing the National Anthem.
Reverend Moore gave his blessing before leading a procession back to St George's for the memorial service.