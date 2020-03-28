Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Romford history: A football dilemma, a little boy in a coma and a violent fight at a nightclub

PUBLISHED: 15:00 28 March 2020

60 years ago.

60 years ago.

Archant

Stories in the news this week 60, 40 and 20 years ago

40 years ago.40 years ago.

1960

Romford’s first season as a professional football club was at risk of ending with the loss of their manager after he revealed he would be applying for the Plymouth Argyle vacancy.

Jack Chisholm was hoping to return to the side he captained into the Second Division of the Football League – then the second tier of English football, equivalent now to the Championship.

Chisholm had quit playing five years earlier to manage amateur cub Finchley, then left them to take the helm at Romford.

He told sports editor David Williams: “My ambition is to be manager of a Football League side. I had an offer to go to Exeter some time ago but decided to gain more experience with smaller clubs.”

Club vice-chairman Jim Parrish said: “We must have better support from the people of Romford if we are going to keep Chisholm and top-class players at Romford.”

1980

A little boy spent his sixth birthday in a coma fighting for his life after being knocked down by a car yards from his home.

The youngster’s parents were keeping a round-the-clock vigil at his bedside in Oldchurch Hospital, Romford.

The child, a pupil at St Mary’s Hare Park School, Gidea Park, was paralysed down his left side after suffering serious head injuries and a broken leg in the accident near his home in Hainault Road, Romford.

You may also want to watch:

His mum said: “We are just praying he will pull through. We had been planning to take him and lots of his friends to McDonald’s to celebrate his sixth birthday.

“Instead he spent it in a coma unaware of what day it was. We have put up his birthday cards and will try to make it up to him when he is well enough.”

The boy’s dad said: “The doctors and staff have been absolutely marvellous.

2000

Doormen were attacked with broken glasses as a rowdy group of yobs ran riot at a Romford bar.

Police officers surrounded McClusky’s in Market Link after a fight broke out between drinks and the door staff in the early hours.

Trouble began when a group of 15 to 20 young men became very loud on the dance floor and began taunting one another.

As a doorman asked them to quieten down, the argument escalated.

One witness told police “a tidal wave of glass throwing began, spreading through the club, with doormen glassed at every opportunity”.

When police arrived they found “hordes of people outside the club”. Five people were arrested but no one had been charged as the Recorder went to press.

Two doormen were taken to hospital, both suffering cuts to the head.

Police were appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Hundreds queue at Gallow’s Corner Tesco as social distancing is ignored

Gallow's Corner Tesco Extra had queues stretching back 200m on Mother's Day morning, March 22. Picture: Google Maps

Coronavirus: Visitors to Queen’s and King George hospitals suspended until further notice, trust says

Queen's Hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

Coronavirus: Two more BHRUT patients die after being diagnosed with Covid-19

Boris Johnson speaking at a media briefing in Downing Street on coronavirus. Picture: PA Video/PA Wire.

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Chief medical officer for England Chris Whitty (left) alongside prime minister Boris Johnson during a press conference. They are both now in self-isolation. Picture: Simon Dawson/PA Wire

Coronavirus: Cranham woman ‘losing hope’ of return after becoming stranded in Bali

Adam Gardiner and Megan Hammond, who are stranded in Bali. Picture: Megan Hammond

Most Read

Coronavirus: Hundreds queue at Gallow’s Corner Tesco as social distancing is ignored

Gallow's Corner Tesco Extra had queues stretching back 200m on Mother's Day morning, March 22. Picture: Google Maps

Coronavirus: Visitors to Queen’s and King George hospitals suspended until further notice, trust says

Queen's Hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

Coronavirus: Two more BHRUT patients die after being diagnosed with Covid-19

Boris Johnson speaking at a media briefing in Downing Street on coronavirus. Picture: PA Video/PA Wire.

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Chief medical officer for England Chris Whitty (left) alongside prime minister Boris Johnson during a press conference. They are both now in self-isolation. Picture: Simon Dawson/PA Wire

Coronavirus: Cranham woman ‘losing hope’ of return after becoming stranded in Bali

Adam Gardiner and Megan Hammond, who are stranded in Bali. Picture: Megan Hammond

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Chief medical officer for England Chris Whitty (left) alongside prime minister Boris Johnson during a press conference. They are both now in self-isolation. Picture: Simon Dawson/PA Wire

Coronavirus: Shepherd Neame withdraw Essex League sponsorship

All recreational cricket is currently suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Coronavirus: Eight West Ham players in self-isolation with symptoms

A view of a big LED screen informing fans of the postponement outside the London Stadium, home of West Ham United Football Club, following Friday's announcement that the Premier League has suspended all matches until Saturday April 4, 2020. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday March 15, 2020. See PA story SPORT Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: Steven Paston/PA Wire

Romford history: A football dilemma, a little boy in a coma and a violent fight at a nightclub

60 years ago.

Opinion: A look at the issues of today

Steve Allen will be writing a bi-wekly column for the Hackney Gazette.
Drive 24