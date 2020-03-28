Romford history: A football dilemma, a little boy in a coma and a violent fight at a nightclub

60 years ago. Archant

Stories in the news this week 60, 40 and 20 years ago

40 years ago. 40 years ago.

1960

Romford’s first season as a professional football club was at risk of ending with the loss of their manager after he revealed he would be applying for the Plymouth Argyle vacancy.

Jack Chisholm was hoping to return to the side he captained into the Second Division of the Football League – then the second tier of English football, equivalent now to the Championship.

Chisholm had quit playing five years earlier to manage amateur cub Finchley, then left them to take the helm at Romford.

He told sports editor David Williams: “My ambition is to be manager of a Football League side. I had an offer to go to Exeter some time ago but decided to gain more experience with smaller clubs.”

Club vice-chairman Jim Parrish said: “We must have better support from the people of Romford if we are going to keep Chisholm and top-class players at Romford.”

1980

A little boy spent his sixth birthday in a coma fighting for his life after being knocked down by a car yards from his home.

The youngster’s parents were keeping a round-the-clock vigil at his bedside in Oldchurch Hospital, Romford.

The child, a pupil at St Mary’s Hare Park School, Gidea Park, was paralysed down his left side after suffering serious head injuries and a broken leg in the accident near his home in Hainault Road, Romford.

His mum said: “We are just praying he will pull through. We had been planning to take him and lots of his friends to McDonald’s to celebrate his sixth birthday.

“Instead he spent it in a coma unaware of what day it was. We have put up his birthday cards and will try to make it up to him when he is well enough.”

The boy’s dad said: “The doctors and staff have been absolutely marvellous.

2000

Doormen were attacked with broken glasses as a rowdy group of yobs ran riot at a Romford bar.

Police officers surrounded McClusky’s in Market Link after a fight broke out between drinks and the door staff in the early hours.

Trouble began when a group of 15 to 20 young men became very loud on the dance floor and began taunting one another.

As a doorman asked them to quieten down, the argument escalated.

One witness told police “a tidal wave of glass throwing began, spreading through the club, with doormen glassed at every opportunity”.

When police arrived they found “hordes of people outside the club”. Five people were arrested but no one had been charged as the Recorder went to press.

Two doormen were taken to hospital, both suffering cuts to the head.

Police were appealing for witnesses to come forward.