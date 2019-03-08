Remembrance Day 2019: More than £2,400 raised for Poppy Appeal after 'moving' service in Elm Park

Elm Park's Remembrance Day parade on Sunday, November 10. Picture: Stephanie Nunn Archant

Elm Park residents were greeted with sunny weather for this year's Remembrance Day parade and service.

L-R: Parade marshall Trevor Mckeever, councillor Barry Mugglestone, cllr Stephanie Nunn and parade marshall Gary Thornett. Picture: Stephanie Nunn L-R: Parade marshall Trevor Mckeever, councillor Barry Mugglestone, cllr Stephanie Nunn and parade marshall Gary Thornett. Picture: Stephanie Nunn

The Remembrance Day parade was led by the Haverettes Band, Rev Amanda Keighley, Father Tom Keighley and councillor Barry Mugglestone.

It began at 10.45am outside the Royal British Legion (RBL) centre in Maylands Avenue.

Residents at the Elm Park Remembrance Day parade in Elm Park on Sunday, November 10. Picture: Stephanie Nunn Residents at the Elm Park Remembrance Day parade in Elm Park on Sunday, November 10. Picture: Stephanie Nunn

RBL standard bearers, pupils from R J Mitchell School, Dagenham and Rainham MP Jon Cruddas and members from Elm Park's brownies, guides, cubs and scout groups joined the commemorative march.

L-R: Councillor Barry Mugglestone, Dagenham and Rainham MP Jon Cruddas, Rev Amanda Keighley, cllr Stephanie Nunn, Father Tom Keighley at the Remembrance Day parade. Picture: Stephanie Nunn L-R: Councillor Barry Mugglestone, Dagenham and Rainham MP Jon Cruddas, Rev Amanda Keighley, cllr Stephanie Nunn, Father Tom Keighley at the Remembrance Day parade. Picture: Stephanie Nunn

An afternoon of fund raising following in the RBL club, with an auction which raised £1,442, a raffle which raised £620 and a variety of activities which brought the total to £2,409 for the Poppy Appeal.

Councillor Nunn told the Recorder: "After a moving church service in St Nicholas where wreaths were laid, the parade marched back through the centre of Elm Park to the RBL branch.

Police officers with Father Tom Keighley in Elm Park. Picture: Stephanie Nunn Police officers with Father Tom Keighley in Elm Park. Picture: Stephanie Nunn

"We would like to thank everyone who supported our wonderful parade on the day and all the shops and businesses who kindly donated auction and raffle prizes.

"We hope Joanne White, the Poppy Appeal organiser, raises even more money this year than last year's total of £40,000."