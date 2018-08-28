Holocaust Memorial Day 2019: Havering to honour victims and survivors at service next weekend

Holocaust Memorial Day is on Sunday, January 27 and Havering will be hosting a special service to honour both victims and survivors of the Holocaust.

People from across the borough are invited to a special service to pay their respects to the victims and survivors of the Holocaust.

As part of Holocaust Memorial Day, residents, councillors and the Mayor of Havering will gather at the Holocaust War Memorial in Coronation Gardens, Main Road, Romford from 3pm-4pm on Sunday, January 27.

The theme for this year’s Holocaust Memorial Day is Torn from Home - which encourages audiences to reflect on how the enforced loss of a safe place to call home is part of the trauma faced by anyone experiencing persecution and genocide.

Home usually means a place of safety, comfort and security.

Residents are asked to take time to think about what happens when individuals, families and communities are driven out of, or wrenched from their homes, because of persecution or the threat of genocide, alongside the continuing difficulties survivors face as they try to find and build new homes when the genocide is over.

Holocaust Memorial Day 2019 is especially poignant as it marks the 25th anniversary of the genocide in Rwanda, and the 40th anniversary of the end of the genocide in Cambodia.

Councillor Dilip Patel, Mayor of Havering, said: “Holocaust Memorial Day provides an opportunity for everyone to pause and remember the millions of victims of the Holocaust and subsequent genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.

“This incredibly important and emotional event reminds us that we should be building bridges with people of all faiths and backgrounds.

“With fewer survivors each year, it is vital that the next generation must preserve and share the memory of the Holocaust and other genocides more widely than ever before. I encourage all residents to come along and show their respects.”

Another event marking the anniversary will be held on January 30 when Holocaust survivor Susie Barnett will be sharing her experiences at Romford Library.

Born in Nazi Germany, she tells the story of her family’s escape and the long term impact of the holocaust.

The talk will take place at 7pm at the library in St Edwards Way.

For tickets call 01708 432389 or visit central.library@havering.gov.uk.