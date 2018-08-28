Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Rainham Chemical Works 1916 fire: Campaigners hope to raise £1,000 for permanent memorial

PUBLISHED: 12:00 31 January 2019

Members of the Barking, Dagenham and Havering Trades Union Council with Dagenham and Rainham MP Jon Cruddas in 2018 when they planted an oak tree and plaque in memory of the workers who died in the fire at the Rainham Chemical Works in 2016. Photo: BD&H TUC

Members of the Barking, Dagenham and Havering Trades Union Council with Dagenham and Rainham MP Jon Cruddas in 2018 when they planted an oak tree and plaque in memory of the workers who died in the fire at the Rainham Chemical Works in 2016. Photo: BD&H TUC

Archant

Campaigners are fundraising for a memorial stone to commemorate workers who were killed in an explosion at Rainham Chemical Works in 1916.

Members of the Barking, Dagenham and Havering Trades Union Council with Dagenham and Rainham MP Jon Cruddas in 2018 when they planted an oak tree and plaque in memory of the workers who died in the fire at the Rainham Chemical Works in 2016. Photo: BD&H TUCMembers of the Barking, Dagenham and Havering Trades Union Council with Dagenham and Rainham MP Jon Cruddas in 2018 when they planted an oak tree and plaque in memory of the workers who died in the fire at the Rainham Chemical Works in 2016. Photo: BD&H TUC

Members of the Barking, Dagenham and Havering Trades Union Council (TUC) and Dagenham and Rainham MP Jon Cruddas are looking to raise £1,000 for a memorial stone which will be placed on the green outside Rainham Library in Celtic Farm Road.

The tragic event at Rainham Chemical Works during the First World War claimed the lives of seven men and wasn’t reported at the time because the factory was making munitions for the war effort.

Sean Connolly from union Unite said: “The Rainham War Memorial was similarly funded by local donations almost 100 years ago.

“We thought it appropriate that Rainham’s residents should once more be given the opportunity to help fund a memorial alongside a number of local trade union organisations.”

A fire broke out in the factory in Ferry Lane on September 14, 1916.

Those living close by escaped in boats on the river and workers in the factory were evacuated.

Romford firefighters bravely rescued many women, however workers suffered varying degrees of injuries.

Mr Cruddas said: “This is an important piece of local history which was lost from memory for many years.

“Hats off to Sean Connolly for all the work he has put in to ensure that this event is properly remembered.

“I’m urging residents to give what they can so that this event, the workers who lost their lives, and the volunteer firefighters who bravely extinguished the blaze are never forgotten.”

If the campaign is successful, members of the TUC will hold an unveiling ceremony on Sunday, April 28 on International Workers Memorial Day.

Fay Hough, the Havering co-ordinator for Mr Cruddas, ran in the Havering Council election. She added: “One of my election pledges last year was to work with residents to establish a stone memorial on the site.

“I was 74 votes off but I’m still working hard for my community.

“We have a proud history in Rainham, and we must never forget the people and events that shaped our area.”

Visit crowdfunder.co.uk/stone-memorial-for-1916 to support the campaign.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Firefighters called to two car blaze at Collier Row industrial park

Two cars and four containers were completley destroyed by the fire at Northgate Industrial Park. Photo: Ken Mears

Cousins dressed as Batman and Superman carry out acts of kindness in Harold Hill

Emille Thomas (right) and his cousin Thomas Wilson (left) went out in Harold Hill dressed as Batman and Superman in a bid to reduce crime. Photo: Emille Thomas

Romford bus and car crash: Two taken to hospital and six treated for injuries

A route 252 bus crashed with a car in Eastern Avenue and Mawney Road at 7pm on January 26. Photo: @MPSSpecials

Armed police arrest person ‘acting suspiciously’ in Collier Row on suspicion of drugs offences

Police officers making arrests in Hulse Avenue, Collier Row.

A sad day for Upminster as family bakery Kingcotts shuts up shop after 36 years

Tom Harvey is celebrating his 94th birthday with his usual donuts from Kingcotts Bakers in Upminster. Pictured with James, Susan and aKingcotts.

Most Read

Firefighters called to two car blaze at Collier Row industrial park

#includeImage($article, 225)

Cousins dressed as Batman and Superman carry out acts of kindness in Harold Hill

#includeImage($article, 225)

Romford bus and car crash: Two taken to hospital and six treated for injuries

#includeImage($article, 225)

Armed police arrest person ‘acting suspiciously’ in Collier Row on suspicion of drugs offences

#includeImage($article, 225)

A sad day for Upminster as family bakery Kingcotts shuts up shop after 36 years

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Lavender ‘ecstatic’ to net her spot on England squad for World Indoor Championships

Victoria Lavender is in the England under-21 squad for the World Indoor Netball Championships in South Africa (pic Sue Lavender)

Young defenceman Hitchings is disappointed by Raiders display in Slough Jets defeat

Raiders defenceman Dan Hitchings (pic John Scott)

Hornchurch manager Stimson impressed by youngsters in Hashtag United win

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson during AFC Hornchurch vs Great Wakering Rovers, BBC Essex Senior Cup Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 4th December 2018

Rainham Chemical Works 1916 fire: Campaigners hope to raise £1,000 for permanent memorial

Members of the Barking, Dagenham and Havering Trades Union Council with Dagenham and Rainham MP Jon Cruddas in 2018 when they planted an oak tree and plaque in memory of the workers who died in the fire at the Rainham Chemical Works in 2016. Photo: BD&H TUC

One person hospitalised after A13 rush hour crash

The junction with Ferry Lane. Picture: Google StreetView
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists