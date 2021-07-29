Heritage: The fake Romford doctor and his Crown Jewels heist

Published: 9:00 AM July 29, 2021 Updated: 9:02 AM July 29, 2021

In the third part of a series entitled Road to Romford, historian Andy Grant tells the story of the criminal Thomas Blood and his bold Crown Jewels heist.

As a Parliamentarian during the English Civil War, Colonel Thomas Blood had been deprived of his estate in Ireland with the restoration of the monarchy in 1660.

By 1663 he’d hatched a plot to kidnap the Lord Lieutenant of Ireland, James Butler, the Duke of Ormonde, a supporter of King Charles II.

The plot failed and although some of his accomplices were captured and executed, Blood managed to escape by fleeing to the United Dutch Provinces.

Now a wanted man, in 1670 Blood returned to England and is believed to have assumed the name of Ayloffe, practising as a doctor or an apothecary in Romford Market.

The house in Romford Market Place of Thomas Blood - Credit: Illustration by Alfred Bennett Bamford

You may also want to watch:

The Duke of Ormonde had also returned to England to reside in Clarendon House and Blood had been receiving information about his movements.

On the night of December 6, 1670, Blood and his accomplices attacked Ormonde whilst he was travelling to St James's Street.

Ormonde was dragged from his coach and taken through London with the intention of hanging him at Tyburn.

However, Ormonde managed to escape, although the secrecy surrounding the plot left no indication of Blood’s involvement and he returned to Romford to lie low.

Around April 1671, Blood visited the Tower of London dressed as a parson accompanied by a female pretending to be his wife.

The Crown Jewels could be viewed then by paying the custodian and whilst viewing, Blood's "wife" pretended to be ill, begging assistance from the master of the jewel house, 77-year-old Talbot Edwards.

She was helped to his domestic quarters, where his wife invited them in to recover, after which Blood and his "wife" thanked them and left.

Over the following days Blood returned to the tower to visit Edwards and gain the confidence of the family, making an offer for a fictitious nephew to marry the Edwards' daughter and contending he would inherit a substantial income.

On May 9, Blood visited the Edwards with his "nephew" and two other friends.

While Mrs Edwards was preparing dinner for them, Blood implored Edwards to show them the jewels. The custodian's living quarters were in the Martin Tower, above a basement where the jewels were kept behind a metal grille.

As Edwards entered the Jewel House, a cloak was thrown over him, he was struck with a mallet, bound, gagged and stabbed.

After removing the metal grille protecting the jewels, Blood flattened St Edward's Crown with a mallet in order that it could be concealed beneath his cloak.

The sceptre with the cross was sawn in half to fit into their bag, while the sovereign's orb was hidden in a co-conspirator’s trousers.

By this time, Edwards had recovered sufficiently to start yelling, the commotion alerting the tower guards.

A running battle ensued, with the gang wounding one of the guards with a pistol shot. As more guards joined the affray, all four of the perpetrators were ultimately overpowered.

Following his capture, Blood refused to answer to anyone but the king and was consequently taken to the palace in chains, where he was questioned by King Charles.

Blood was not only pardoned but also given land in Ireland worth £500 a year.

The reasons for this are unknown; theories range from a feared uprising by followers of Blood; that the king was fond of scoundrels such as Blood; that he had been commissioned by the king to steal the jewels because of his own financial troubles and that he was recruited as a spy for the king.

In 1679, Blood was jailed following a financial dispute with the Duke of Buckingham.

He was released in July 1680 but subsequently fell into a coma and died on August 24.

He was buried in St Margaret's Churchyard, but his body was later exhumed by the authorities for confirmation that he had not faked his death to avoid paying his debt to Buckingham.