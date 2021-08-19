Heritage: Romford's 1888 flood

Published: 1:00 PM August 19, 2021

An illustration of Romford High Street as waters recede the day after the 1888 flooding. - Credit: Andy Grant

Historian Andy Grant looks back at Romford's Great Flood of 1888.

The evening of August 1 1888 started off innocuously enough but it was one that would endure in the minds of Romford inhabitants for a long time afterwards.

For a fortnight it had rained almost every day and the fields were already sodden. On Wednesday August 1 at around 7pm, the precipitation turned into a torrential downpour, accompanied by violent thunder and lightning.

Within an hour an inch of rain had fallen and by 1am nearly five inches. Unable to soak into the already sodden fields the water had inundated the River Rom, overflowing into the streets, much to the consternation of those that lived in the principal roads of the town.



In the fields, sheep, cattle, pigs, fowl, dogs, crops and haystacks were washed away. Buildings were destroyed, walls demolished, cellars and ground floors flooded.

Parts of the railway near Chadwell Heath were reportedly 4ft 6ins under water and steam engines became stranded, their fireboxes put out by the flood.

In some streets the water level reached very nearly 8ft, stranding occupants on the upper floors, with the whole of High Street 5ft under water.





An illustration showing horses being rescued from floods at Angel Yard in Romford. - Credit: Andy Grant



As the flood waters rose, parts of a brewery were badly damaged and an estimated 30,000 casks of beer were swept away into the river and carried away into the Thames.

Some were eventually picked up in Southend – one even reaching Margate.

Many were ‘liberated’ by local inhabitants who went to extraordinary lengths to get them.

One man on a raft was reported to have been swept away and killed, whilst there were also reports of miraculous rescues of others who had fallen in whilst trying to retrieve casks.

It was said that “there was hardly a sober man in Romford” as scenes of drunkenness took place after the flood.



Tales of heroism also emerged, with one such being immortalised in print.

William Lucas swam to the stables of his employer, George Finch, in Angel Yard. Here he rescued horses immersed in water that covered their backs, until he was eventually overcome by exhaustion and had to be assisted himself by Isaac Lake.

Between 9am and 10am the following morning, the waters began to subside and the first trains made their way through what remained at five mph, at last conveying passengers that had been stranded in carriages overnight onwards.



After the flood waters had receded, the grim extent of the damage became apparent.

£2000 of damage was incurred at the Golden Lion with water covering the counter. The new Wesleyan chapel flooded to a depth of 6ft, with bibles and hymn books ruined and the heavy organ turned over and carried some distance away.

Oldchurch Bridge had been washed away and completely destroyed.

By Saturday August 4, masses of sightseers arrived in the town and collections were instituted both locally and nationally to aid the townsfolk.

It was not only the poor that had suffered; many businesses had been driven almost to the point of bankruptcy.

One contributory cause for the flooding was very soon identified as the design of the bridge in High Street – the central column had acted as an obstacle and debris carried along by the river became lodged, blocking the passage of water.

Although its replacement was imperative, it was not until 1906 that it was actually rebuilt.

It was too late to prevent further flooding during June 1903, when High Street was once again flooded, although not to the extent of in 1888.



As a final note on the sheer force of the water - the flooring of a cottage in the High Street, belonging to a Mrs Bird, was thrown upwards with such violence that a flower vase standing on a table in the centre of the room was driven into the ceiling.

After the waters had receded, the vase still remained embedded in the ceiling.