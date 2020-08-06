Search

Advanced search

How you can help the Romford Recorder keep our community together and informed

PUBLISHED: 08:00 07 August 2020

Lindsay Jones, editor.

Lindsay Jones, editor.

Archant

In tough times like these, trusted local journalism helps keep you informed and helps keep our community together.

We know our area needs unbiased and fact-checked coverage more than ever. And we are committed to bringing you the latest news and important information in our newspapers and free websites, even as the impact of Covid-19 on our business makes it more difficult to do so.

That’s why I’m asking you to please help us with a contribution towards award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community. You can do that by clicking on the ‘Become A Supporter’ box below this article and donating a one-off or recurring amount.

Every single gesture of support will keep the news flowing and help strengthen the breadth and quality of our coverage.

You may also want to watch:

It will allow us to keep reporting on our area’s determined fight to beat the virus and to bounce back better than ever.

I understand that your own financial security may be unknown at this time and that a lot of deserving groups and organisations are asking for your support.

Your help now would mean more than ever before and help us keep our community updated with important news and information as we all look towards a brighter future.

Thank you

Lindsay Jones, Editor

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Most Read

Elm Park’s oldest running shop to close after 63 years

Owner, Martin Sampson, of Elm Park's The Hobby Shop. Picture Mark Sepple

College bids farewell to Harold Hill campus after 47 years

The gates are locked at Havering Colleges' Quarles campus in Harold Hill. Left to right: assistant principal Catherine Foley, deputy curriculum director Sunny Bamra, Colin Moore, receptionist Wendy Kane and cleaning supervisor Elaine Prior. Picture: Julia Borland

Part of Romford town centre closed after man falls from building

A man fell from a height this morning in Market Place, the road is cordoned off while police investigate. Picture: Ken Mears

Three children among those treated by paramedics after Gidea Park house blaze

Firefighters tackled a blaze at a house in Pinecroft, Gidea Park. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Police appealing for help to locate 16-year-old girl missing from Romford area

Can you help find 16-year-old Tia, who has been missing from the Romford area since July 29. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Most Read

Elm Park’s oldest running shop to close after 63 years

Owner, Martin Sampson, of Elm Park's The Hobby Shop. Picture Mark Sepple

College bids farewell to Harold Hill campus after 47 years

The gates are locked at Havering Colleges' Quarles campus in Harold Hill. Left to right: assistant principal Catherine Foley, deputy curriculum director Sunny Bamra, Colin Moore, receptionist Wendy Kane and cleaning supervisor Elaine Prior. Picture: Julia Borland

Part of Romford town centre closed after man falls from building

A man fell from a height this morning in Market Place, the road is cordoned off while police investigate. Picture: Ken Mears

Three children among those treated by paramedics after Gidea Park house blaze

Firefighters tackled a blaze at a house in Pinecroft, Gidea Park. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Police appealing for help to locate 16-year-old girl missing from Romford area

Can you help find 16-year-old Tia, who has been missing from the Romford area since July 29. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Captain Ison excited to face former Upminster players on Gidea Park & Romford trip

James Evans in batting action for Upminster (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Khushi pleased by Essex debut, despite absence of parents

Feroze Khushi top scored with 40 for Wanstead & Snaresbrook at Brentwood (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

How you can help the Romford Recorder keep our community together and informed

Lindsay Jones, editor.

Connolly itching to get back on the ice with Raiders after a ‘hard’ injury-hit campaign

Raiders defenceman Ross Connolly (Pic: John Scott)

Hornchurch manager Stimson says Saunders is ‘irreplaceable’ as they plan for new season

George Saunders of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Bishop's Stortford, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 28th September 2019