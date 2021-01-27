News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Can you help find Ricky Wellington, last seen on January 22 in Hornchurch?

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 4:11 PM January 27, 2021   
Ricky Wellington

Have you seen Ricky Wellington, last seen on January 22 in Urban Avenue, Hornchurch? - Credit: Havering MPS

Police are appealing for public help to find missing Ricky Wellington, who was last seen on January 22 in Urban Avenue, Hornchurch. 

Ricky's sister Kimberly Wellington has confirmed that he has epilepsy and is not carrying his medication. 

In a separate Facebook post at 12.11am today (January 27) Kimberly wrote that searches of Harrow Lodge Park, The Chase, Bretons, Hacton Park and Hornchurch Country Park had already taken place.

She further wrote that searches of Haynes Park and Grenfell Park (near the YMCA) will take place, and that they wanted to expand the search to Parklands.

!!!!Still no news!!!!!!! He has no money, no phone and no important medication! We have had the helicopter out today...

Posted by Kimberly Wellington on Tuesday, January 26, 2021

The most recent post at 12.31pm today confirmed that Ricky remains missing. 

In a post on January 24, Ricky's mother Donna Wellington said: "If anyone knows where he is please contact me, Kimberly Wellington - he needs his meds for post trauma epilepsy, we are going out of our minds with worry."

Anyone with information please call 101 and quote MIS002338, or direct message the Met Contact Centre on Twitter.

Missing People
Havering News
Hornchurch News
Romford News

