Can you help find missing dog Millie, last seen in Victoria Road, Romford?
- Credit: Georgina Murphy
An appeal is ongoing to find English springer spaniel Millie, who has been missing from Victoria Road since Monday January 4.
A reward has been offered to find the missing adult female, who ran off after slipping her harness when attacked by another dog.
Footage was seen of Millie running past a house opposite the off licence in Victoria Road at around 7.35pm, where she was heading in the direction of Heath Park Road and The Drill Roundabout.
Footage was seen later that night in Cranham Road, where she was spotted on camera at 9.56pm. The owner of the car driving past at the time has been urged to come forward.
Her owners advise that Millie is nervous, and asks anyone who sees her not to chase.
If you see Millie, please contact 07526971994 or 07933807493.
You can also contact free volunteer-run service Dog Lost on 0844 800 3220.
