West Ham United donate goodie bags for young hospital patients
- Credit: BHRUT
West Ham United showed their support for children in hospital this Christmas by donating goodie bags.
Young patients at Queen's Hospital in Romford and King George Hospital in Goodmayes received gifts including a Hammers scarf, a teddy, playing cards and a stationery set.
Chief medical officer Magda Smith helped to hand out the goodie bags and said: “Spending Christmas in hospital is very hard, especially for children, so it makes a real difference when we can do something like this to help cheer them up.
“It gave me great joy to see the children smiling and we must thank West Ham United for that.
"The club’s generosity throughout the past year has been appreciated by everyone here at the trust and we are extremely grateful for the close relationship we have."
The donations were part of the club's 12 Days of Christmas initiative to support lonely, elderly and vulnerable people in east London and Essex.
