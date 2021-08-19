Covid-19: Weekly cases fall in Havering

Published: 5:55 PM August 19, 2021

As of August 13, 32,466 Havering residents have tested positive for coronavirus - and 930 people have died.

The latest figures show a fall in the number of positive Covid cases in Havering.

A total of 651 cases were reported in the week leading up to August 13, down 66 from the 717 recorded in the week ending August 6.

Almost 32,500 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in the borough, according to government figures.

Havering's incidence rate - as was the case on August 4 - is lower than its neighbouring areas.

While there is a rate of 251 new cases per 100,000 people in the borough, this is lower than the numbers seen in both London (276) and England (299).

The update also confirmed that a total of 930 people have died from the virus in Havering, though none of these deaths came in the week ending August 6, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Also included in the council's roundup is NHS-provided information on vaccine uptake in the borough.

As of August 8, 78 per cent of the population have had their first dose of the vaccine, with 66pc their second.

Uptake of the first dose is higher than across east London (64pc) and London (66pc).

It's broadly similar to the national figure of 79pc.

Around 50pc of the east London population have had their second vaccine, and 53pc across London overall.

Havering's 66pc uptake eclipses both those figures, and is identical to the overall national figure.

The uptake for both doses sits at more than 80pc from the 50-54 age bracket upwards.

Almost 61pc of 18-24 year-olds in the borough have had their first vaccine, and only 22.3pc their second.

There are a number of vaccination sessions across the borough in the coming weeks, each running between 4-7pm on the day.

Find further information on dates and locations by visiting this link.