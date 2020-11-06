Search

Advanced search

Saint Francis Hospice: By volunteering on the ward I’m relieving pressure on nurses

PUBLISHED: 10:00 07 November 2020

As well as volunteering on the hospice ward, Jules Goodger is a wedding planning. Picture: Saint Francis Hospice

As well as volunteering on the hospice ward, Jules Goodger is a wedding planning. Picture: Saint Francis Hospice

Archant

Jules Goodger, ward volunteer at Saint Francis Hospice, says she’s always guaranteed a smile and a laugh from patients and staff

From a secretary to a social work teacher, I’ve enjoyed a varied career.

Yet nothing quite measures up to the fulfilment I get from volunteering on the ward at Saint Francis Hospice.

People often ask me how I can spend time in, what they believe, to be such a sad environment. I’m very quick to point out that it’s an extremely happy place. I simply love being at the Hospice.

Since the outbreak of Covid-19, I’ve taken on more hours. Some of our volunteers are in the high-risk category or over 70, so I’ve been covering their shifts until it’s safe for them to return.

The most challenging part of my role is getting to know a patient, only for them not to be there when I return.

Yet, I’m prepared for that. I’m always guaranteed a smile and a laugh from the patients, nurses, and other staff, which makes those situations easier.

The coronavirus has changed the way I work. Namely, I have to wear extra PPE.

You may also want to watch:

It can be quite stifling at times, but I’m no stranger to gowns, masks and gloves. I care for my niece, who is living with multiple disabilities, so I’m used to those extra precautions.

When I’m delivering meals to patients, I always tell them that it’s “service with a smile” — even though a mask is covering my face. They often say to me that they can see I’m smiling by my eyes.

Everyone has done so incredibly well to keep the coronavirus out of the hospice.

Patients’ visitors have been so understanding. They’ve also had to don extra personal protective equipment.

It’s rewarding to know I’m doing my bit during the pandemic. By volunteering on the ward, I’m relieving the pressure on the hospice nurses, and in turn, the NHS.

Knowing that I’m helping makes me feel so much better about myself.

As well as volunteering, I juggle two new-found careers: wedding planning and performing ceremonies for weddings, funerals, and namings.

Working on the ward isn’t for everyone but there are so many ways you can give your time and skills to help the hospice.

To find out more about the volunteering opportunities available, please visit sfh.org.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Police raid alleged brothel in Romford town centre

The Met Police is investigating an alleged brothel operating out of one apartment inside Equitable House, in Romford town centre. Picture: Charles Thomson.

Elm Park woman, 83, left without washing machine for months after voucher delay, daughter says

Lorraine Stanley and her mother Joan Taylor. Picture: Lorraine Stanley

Lockdown in Havering: Covid-19 cases still rising every week

Coronavirus cases are continuing to grow across Havering, but the rate of spread has slowed down in the last month. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘She was my best friend’: Woman pays tribute to sister who founded Harold Hill florist shop

Valerie Wallace, who founded Flowergirl in Harold Hill, has died. Picture: Pauline Huckins

Brains behind Upminster skeleton display discusses how fundraiser came together

Michelle says the laundry display is her favourite because, as a mother of two, she can relate to spending a lot of time washing clothes. Picture: Michelle DeVido

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Police raid alleged brothel in Romford town centre

The Met Police is investigating an alleged brothel operating out of one apartment inside Equitable House, in Romford town centre. Picture: Charles Thomson.

Elm Park woman, 83, left without washing machine for months after voucher delay, daughter says

Lorraine Stanley and her mother Joan Taylor. Picture: Lorraine Stanley

Lockdown in Havering: Covid-19 cases still rising every week

Coronavirus cases are continuing to grow across Havering, but the rate of spread has slowed down in the last month. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘She was my best friend’: Woman pays tribute to sister who founded Harold Hill florist shop

Valerie Wallace, who founded Flowergirl in Harold Hill, has died. Picture: Pauline Huckins

Brains behind Upminster skeleton display discusses how fundraiser came together

Michelle says the laundry display is her favourite because, as a mother of two, she can relate to spending a lot of time washing clothes. Picture: Michelle DeVido

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Dagenham & Redbridge fans blog: A welcome league break with Daryl McMahon under early pressure

Dagenham manager Daryl McMahon during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Hartley Wintney, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 24th October 2020

Saint Francis Hospice: By volunteering on the ward I’m relieving pressure on nurses

As well as volunteering on the hospice ward, Jules Goodger is a wedding planning. Picture: Saint Francis Hospice

View from the House: Why I voted against the lockdown

Andrew Rosindell.

Urchins boss urging league to change substitutes rule

Nathan Cooper of Hornchurch and Jame-Lee O'Donoghue of Haringey during Hornchurch vs Haringey Borough, Pitching In Isthmian League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 27th October 2020

Thousands of pupils missing school due to Covid-19 in Havering, survey finds

At least 3,201 pupils were absent from Havering schools on just one day in October, a snapshot Government survey reveals. Picture: PA/Jacob King