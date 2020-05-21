Search

Coronavirus: Canning Town chef takes on BHRUT healthcare role during pandemic

PUBLISHED: 18:15 21 May 2020 | UPDATED: 18:15 21 May 2020

Chef Mariauxy Pedrero Rosario from Venezuela decided do her bit for Queen's and King George Hospitals after being furloughed from a cental London restaurant. Picture: Mariauxy Pedrero Rosario

Chef Mariauxy Pedrero Rosario from Venezuela decided do her bit for Queen's and King George Hospitals after being furloughed from a cental London restaurant. Picture: Mariauxy Pedrero Rosario

Mariauxy Pedrero Rosario

A furloughed chef has swapped cooking for caring for patients on the coronavirus frontline as a Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust volunteer.

Mariauxy Pedrero Rosario usually works shifts in a busy restaurant in central London, but when it closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, she was determined that she wasn’t going to sit at home in Canning Town.

The 31-year-old, who is originally from Venezuela, said: “My first day as a healthcare assistant was really good, the patients were so fascinated to hear I usually work as a chef. Some of them were very interested to hear my cooking tips.

You may also want to watch:

“I wasn’t expecting the day to go so quickly but because you are so busy the time flies by.

“When I got home I was so excited to share with my family how my day was. My mum, dad and sister are doctors back home. You could say that caring for people is in my genes.

“I am really pleased I have got this job because I love helping others.”

As well as Mariauxy, lots of other healthcare assistants have joined the Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Trust recently, including Kate Baker, a former patient and volunteer, and Chris Gammons, who joined after an airline career.

If you’d like to join the Trust, find out more here.

Most Read

Queen’s and King George hospitals record 400 coronavirus-related deaths

The coronavirus pod at where patients are received at Queen's Hospital, Romford. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Two men arrested during dawn raids on Newham and Romford brothels where eight women found

Detectives break into one of the brothels as part of a series of dawn raids in Newham and Romford. Picture: MPS

Police appeal to find missing Harold Park autistic boy

A CCTV image of Christopher Ugwu in central London on May 16. Picture: Met Police

Family and friends of Harold Wood man raise £30k in his memory

Nabeel Al-Azami with wife Nasreen and children Sulaiman, Safiyya and Samir. Picture: Nasreen Al-Azami

‘A crazy experience’: Upminster couple scoop £10k a month with lottery win

Rich and Kim Pearson from Upminster celebrating their lottery win. Picture: Camelot/PA Wire

