Two coronavirus cases confirmed in Havering

Two people in Havering have tested positive for Covid-19.

On Monday, March 9 the government released the latest regional update of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in England's local authorities.

As of 9am today 319 people in the country have tested positive for the virus.

As well as the two in Havering, there is one case in Redbridge and one in Tower Hamlets.

There are five coronavirus cases in Essex.

A fourth person has died after testing positive for coronavirus in England. The patient was being treated in Wolverhampton and had underlying health conditions.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson held a Cobra committee meeting today (Monday, March 9).

The meeting decided that the UK should remain in the containment phase of the outbreak.

Public Health England's advice is to wash your hands more often than usual and for 20 seconds using soap and hot water.

People are also advised to cover their mouths and nose with a tissue when coughing and sneezing, and to clean and disinfect regularly touched objects and surfaces to reduce the risk of passing the infection on to other people.