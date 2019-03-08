Five ways day care services for the elderly can help you

Members of the day care join in with activities and day trips, Howard Lodge run already for their residents. Richard Leighton 2018

There's an increasing vulnerability among our older population, suffering from the effects of chronic loneliness and feeling like a burden to their families. Sean Watson, Howard Lodge care home's facilities manager discusses the benefits attending a day centre can give you and your loved ones.

Combating loneliness

Older people are especially vulnerable to loneliness and social isolation; it can have a serious effect on physical health and wellbeing, and can lead to depression. According to Age UK, more than two million people in England over the age of 75 live alone and go for over a month without speaking to a friend, neighbour or family member.

People can become socially isolated for a variety of reasons, such as getting older, no longer being the hub of their family, leaving the workplace or through illness. For those in independent living arrangements, a brief respite can be home visitations from carers, but due to stretched resources these are often sporadic and for short periods of time.

Someone who is lonely may also find it hard to reach out. There's a stigma surrounding loneliness, and older people tend not to ask for help because they have too much pride. It's important to remember loneliness can - and does - affect anyone, of any age.

A good way for you to connect with others is via the Howard Lodge day care centre for older adults, where you can find fun, companionship and warmth.

"What you can access at the centre is priceless. You're welcomed into a warm, familiar environment where you can socialise and enjoy having a good chat," said Sean.

Helping a care giver

With independent living, you may be relying on family members for support and care and often an issue for elderly people is feeling like a burden to their relatives or carers. Howard Lodge's day centre services can also offer families the chance to recharge, while being reassured that their loved ones are safe and well cared for.

"Its important carers get a break too. They need to take care of themselves so they can look after their loved ones. The day care centre gives them the peace of mind to relax, knowing their loved ones are being taken care of," said Sean.

Activities for seniors

At Howard Lodge day care centre they design individual activity plans for each attendee, based on their interests and hobbies. You have the opportunity to join in with activities and workshops already run for the care home's residents. They organise arts and crafts groups, games, quizzes and day trips. Howard Lodge care home is surrounded by stunning gardens and countryside. You can enjoy walks through tranquil scenery and there is plenty of wildlife to see.

Occupying your week

The feeling of belonging and having something other than the normal daily routine can help the individuals that attend the day care centre. The services help give back your independence and break down the boredom that can often arise when staying at home for many hours.

Meeting new people

The day centre services are ideal for elders with care needs. It's a supportive space for you to meet with others in similar situations. Whether it's residents within the home, others who attend the day centre or staff, you can benefit from meeting many new faces and forming new friendships.

Howard Lodge also run intergenerational group sessions with baby and toddlers every fortnight. These sessions offer the chance for the elderly community to interact with the young which Sean says can be a truly remarkable experience for all involved.

"It's fun to watch the bonds between the children and residents grow, and heart-warming to see the smiles across the children and adults faces as they work together on art projects."

Howard Lodge Care Home

St Michaels Homes who run Howard Lodge and Dudbrook Hall residential homes in Brentwood can also offer short to long term care and help for those living with Dementia.

For more information call 01277372095 or visit www.stmichaelshomesltd.com.