Super smiles guaranteed with composite veneers and bonding

Composite veneers and bonding are a much cheaper way of dealing with relatively minor dental imperfections. Picture: Getty Images Archant

A fast, pain-free and affordable dental treatment is producing super smiles in south Essex. Dr Jas Sagoo, an award-winning cosmetic dentist at Perfect Smile Spa in Hornchurch, explains how.

Perfect Smile Spa has regularly featured on Extreme Makeover and has also made appearances on This Morning TV. Photo credit: Perfect Smile Spa. Perfect Smile Spa has regularly featured on Extreme Makeover and has also made appearances on This Morning TV. Photo credit: Perfect Smile Spa.

People often ask me what are the most popular treatments that I do. Well, right up there are composite veneers and bonding. The procedures work really well to tackle issues like crooked teeth, chipped, worn and damaged teeth, discoloured teeth and gaps between teeth - creating fabulous smiles.

We know that everyone likes to smile, but some people are too shy to do it because they're worried about how their teeth look. By dealing with cosmetic dental problems, we can transform a client's smile - and do wonders for his or her confidence.

Before composite bonding and veneers (bottom left) at Perfect Smile Spa and after composite bonding and veneers. Pictures: Perfect Smile Spa Before composite bonding and veneers (bottom left) at Perfect Smile Spa and after composite bonding and veneers. Pictures: Perfect Smile Spa

In my last article, I wrote about porcelain veneers and the amazing results that we've achieved with these. Porcelain is the Rolls-Royce of veneers, but it comes at a price. Composite veneers and bonding are a much cheaper way of dealing with relatively minor dental imperfections - and they're attracting a young market, typically in the age group 18-30, although I recently completed a composite veneer for a man in his seventies.

The procedure's been around for ages, but I think social media and Instagram in particular have made it really popular in the last few years. Honestly, I'm now getting five to 10 enquiries a day from men and women! Composites will perfect your smile by evening up and smoothing out the smile line, greatly improving the shade of existing teeth and will evenly proportion the size and width of your teeth to give you that perfect smile I'm talking about.

Composite veneer

This is a resin-based laminate veneer applied directly to the whole of front surface of the tooth and sculpted to the required shape and finish. Composite veneers can be placed directly to hide mildly crooked teeth. And it can all be done in one visit.

Everyone's an individual with different tooth shapes and smile line, and at Perfect Smile Spa we make sure that it all looks just right. The procedure is non-invasive - no drills etc - and will last for three to five years, depending on factors like aftercare, diet, brushing habits and grinding of teeth.

Composite bonding

We can do this as a veneer, although it doesn't cover the whole front surface of the tooth, but typically we use bonding for small chips and to close gaps in teeth. It can take as little as an hour depending on the work you are having done. Overall, the treatment time is much quicker than for more extensive treatment like veneers.

Now, sometimes a client will come to see me but is unsure whether to go ahead because he or she can't picture what the gap work will look like. Well, in two minutes

I can do a real mock-up to demonstrate the end result. The response is usually "wow"! Another advantage - although I have to say this has never happened to me in 23 years of dentistry - if you don't like the veneer or the bonding, it can be very easily removed.

Free consultation

At Perfect Smile Spa, we offer our clients a free initial consultation with a treatment co-ordinator and me. We go through all the client's concerns and outline the options available, discuss prices and show pictures of our work. If they like the idea and decide to go ahead with treatment, they can book in for their next visit.

Credit facilities

If you are considering any type of cosmetic dentistry, we provide interest-free and low cost payment plans to help you pay for your dental treatment. These can be much more affordable alternatives to traditional options and will enable you to get the treatment you want - and pay for it over your chosen period. It does us all a bit of good to smile - and it cheers up other people - so let's make sure your smile is as good as it can be. It doesn't take long and it's very affordable.

For find out more about Perfect Smile Spa, 132a High Street, Hornchurch RM12 4UH, at www.perfectsmilespa.com, email care@perfectsmilespa.co.uk or call 01708 442114.