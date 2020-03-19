Search

Coronavirus: ‘It was shocking to see’ - Long queues at Romford superstore

PUBLISHED: 08:29 19 March 2020 | UPDATED: 08:29 19 March 2020

Queues inside Tesco Gallows Corner. Picture: Sheela Karu

Queues inside Tesco Gallows Corner. Picture: Sheela Karu

Sheela Karu

There were long queues at the Tesco superstore in Gallows Corner, Romford this morning as shoppers look to get supplies during the coronavirus crisis.

Emerson Park mum Sheela Karu went to the store at 6am and shot video footage of waiting customers both inside and outside the shop.

She said that the store is limiting the amount of people that can enter due to the numbers trying to get through the checkout.

“It was shocking to see so many people up so early. However I understand that everyone is worried. Nobody was bulk buying and everyone was in good spirits.”

Sheela has two infant children and said she had to be prepared and was able to get the items she went in for.

The scenes at the Romford store come after the Government announced yesterday that schools would close at the end of this week.

Supermarkets have imposed limits on some products in an attempt to prevent people stockpiling.

