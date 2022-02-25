How are you feeling about the pandemic as England's restrictions are lifted? Let us know in our survey - Credit: PA

The remaining restrictions in place to combat coronavirus have now been lifted in England.

This means it will no longer be mandatory to self-isolate upon contracting the virus, and universal free testing will end on April 1.

The removal of restrictions is designed to fit with plans to "learn to live with this virus", as outlined by prime minister Boris Johnson.

With millions having received three doses of the vaccine and plans for those most vulnerable to receive a fourth, Covid-19 will soon be treated like any other infectious disease.

We want to know how readers across the capital feel as the next step out of the pandemic takes effect.

By filling a short survey, you can help us provide an accurate picture of how Londoners view the removal of restrictions.

Let us know your thoughts by taking part in the survey below, the results of which will be published in due course.

