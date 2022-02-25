News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Health

Survey: Tell us how you are feeling about the end of Covid measures

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 12:12 PM February 25, 2022
Thousands of people in London have not yet received their booster jabs

How are you feeling about the pandemic as England's restrictions are lifted? Let us know in our survey - Credit: PA

The remaining restrictions in place to combat coronavirus have now been lifted in England.

This means it will no longer be mandatory to self-isolate upon contracting the virus, and universal free testing will end on April 1.

The removal of restrictions is designed to fit with plans to "learn to live with this virus", as outlined by prime minister Boris Johnson.

With millions having received three doses of the vaccine and plans for those most vulnerable to receive a fourth, Covid-19 will soon be treated like any other infectious disease.

We want to know how readers across the capital feel as the next step out of the pandemic takes effect.

By filling a short survey, you can help us provide an accurate picture of how Londoners view the removal of restrictions.

Let us know your thoughts by taking part in the survey below, the results of which will be published in due course.


London Live News
Coronavirus
NHS
North London News
East London News
London

Don't Miss

Links Avenue

What are Romford's most and least expensive streets?

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
A tree down on a parked van in Millfield Lane, by Hampstead Heath.

London Live News | Gallery

Gallery: Storm Eunice leaves trail of destruction across London

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Hampstead Lane, next to Kenwood House

London Live News | Live

Storm Eunice: Live updates as strong winds hit London

Sally Patterson and Andrew Brookes

Logo Icon
A teenage boy was arrested for GBH near Courtyard Mews last night (February 17)

London Live News

Two police officers in hospital following Rainham 'disturbance'

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon