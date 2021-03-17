How are you feeling about life after a year of Covid? Fill in our survey
Published: 3:04 PM March 17, 2021
- Credit: PA
After such an extraordinary year, in which coronavirus has changed our lives in so many ways, we want to know how you’re feeling about key issues – like mental health, employment, holidays and leisure.
We hope as many readers as possible will take a few minutes to respond to the questions. This is your chance to let us know how you feel not only about the past year but about plans for the future.
You may also want to watch:
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus