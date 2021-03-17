News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder

How are you feeling about life after a year of Covid? Fill in our survey

Author Picture Icon

Lindsay Jones, Editor

Published: 3:04 PM March 17, 2021   
Shoppers wearing masks

Mask-wearing has become compulsory when shopping - Credit: PA

After such an extraordinary year, in which coronavirus has changed our lives in so many ways, we want to know how you’re feeling about key issues – like mental health, employment, holidays and leisure.

We hope as many readers as possible will take a few minutes to respond to the questions. This is your chance to let us know how you feel not only about the past year but about plans for the future.


