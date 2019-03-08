Gallery

St John Ambulance opens pop-up shop in Romford Shopping Hall to share life-saving skills

Cadet first aider Niamh Rogan-Hill with Eileen Rogan-Hill at the opening of St John Ambulance's pop-up shop in Romford. Picture: Ellie Hoskins Ellie Hoskins Photographer www.elliehoskins.com ellie@elliehoskins.com

Residents are encouraged to visit a pop-up shop in Romford and learn life-saving skills from the borough's first aid volunteers.

The Mayor of Havering, councillor Michael Deon Burton cut the ribbon to open St John Ambulance's pop-up shop on the first floor of the Romford Shopping Hall Picture: Ellie Hoskins. The Mayor of Havering, councillor Michael Deon Burton cut the ribbon to open St John Ambulance's pop-up shop on the first floor of the Romford Shopping Hall Picture: Ellie Hoskins.

The Mayor of Havering, councillor Michael Deon Burton officially opened St John Ambulance's pop-up shop on Saturday, August 17.

Visitors to Romford Shopping Hall's charity space will be able to find out more about the various volunteering opportunities available, as well as make a donation to the volunteers' life saving work.

They can also learn skills such as CPR, how to use a defibrillator, how to treat choking, asthma attacks, and bleeding.

Jane Barber, unit manager at Romford's St John Ambulance, said: "First aid is a really simple skill that can be really effective in the instant something happens. "It helps to buy people time before the paramedics arrive.

"Anyone can learn. From six to 106, we're happy to work with anyone."

St John Ambulance will be in the pop-up shop on the first floor of the Romford Shopping Hall until Thursday, August 22.

Visit the Facebook page for a full list of the activities.