Rainham surgery to relocate and politicians reveal concern at impact on residents

Published: 5:29 PM November 25, 2020 Updated: 8:39 PM December 7, 2020

Spring Farm Surgery is to move from this location in Upminster Road North, Rainham. Picture: Google - Credit: Google

A Rainham doctors’ surgery is set to relocate as an MP and councillors reveal their concerns at the impact on residents.

Independent councillor David Durant. Picture: Archant. - Credit: Archant

Havering Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) confirmed that Spring Farm Surgery will move from its current site in Upminster Road North.

The CCG said a new site had been identified but refused to confirm where this was - though the Recorder understands that patients are being sent to South Hornchurch Health Centre, which is around two miles away, in South End Road.

A spokesperson added that the relocation was necessary because the owners of the surgery building had served notice on the practice.

Rainham MP Jon Cruddas said: “I have received calls and emails from older residents, those with disabilities, and parents with babies and young children who will now face a bus journey to get medical treatment. Local GPs should be local, not a complicated journey away.”

Councillor Jeffrey Tucker. Picture: Ricci Fothergill - Credit: Ricci Fothergill

You may also want to watch:

His views were echoed by councillors David Durant and Jeffrey Tucker, who represent Rainham and Wennington ward where the Spring Farm surgery is based.

Cllr Tucker said: “I strongly believe it is too far for the many older residents living in north Rainham to travel. The majority of residents living in north Rainham are pensioners and many are without vehicles, so to ask any unwell residents to travel by bus would be unreasonable and totally unacceptable.”

Cllr Durant described the surgery as “very busy” and felt that the move was “very bad news” for residents.

The Havering CCG spokesperson added: “Spring Farm Surgery is moving to a new location and patients will still be able to see the same GPs and their practice team and access the same services.

“A new site has been identified and once details are finalised, the practice will write to all registered patients to let them know about the move and next steps.

“We have been working with the practice to find new premises as near to its current site as possible. Patients’ opinions are integral to this process and the practice has been working with its patient participation group to keep them informed.

“We apologise for any inconvenience the relocation may cause.”