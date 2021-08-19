Private hospital recognised for pandemic support to NHS
The group which runs the Spire Hartswood Hospital has won a leading healthcare industry award.
Spire Healthcare - which manages the Eagle Way, Warley hospital as part of a cohort of 39 private hospitals and eight clinics - was named the best healthcare provider partnership with the NHS at this year’s Health Service Journal Partnership Awards.
The awards aim to showcase the most effective partnerships with the NHS, with Spire Healthcare recognised for how it has supported the public health provider during the Covid-19 pandemic.
In the year following March 2020, the group cared for more than 260,000 NHS patients who would otherwise have seen their treatment or diagnosis delayed or cancelled.
Spire Hartswood Hospital cared for more than 9,000 of those patients.
The hospital director for Spire Hartswood is "delighted" by the accolade.
Speaking after the awards ceremony, Jo Dean said: "It means a great deal to all our colleagues to be recognised in this way for the care we provided to our patients during the pandemic.
"This award will provide a tremendous boost to the entire team at Spire and I am sure it will bolster our efforts to develop and continually improve our services.”