Temporary mortuary constructed at Upminster crematorium as ‘sensible precaution’

A temporary mortuary has been constructed in the main car park of the South Essex Crematorium at Corbets Tey, Upminster. Picture: Google Google

A temporary mortuary has been constructed in the main car park of the South Essex Crematorium at Corbets Tey, Upminster.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The crematorium announced the building in a statement on its website, saying it is being carried out as a “sensible precaution”.

The statement said: “In line with our major incident emergency plans a temporary mortuary is being built at South Essex Crematorium on behalf of the London borough councils and as part of the London-wide response to coronavirus.

You may also want to watch:

“This is being done as a sensible precaution and similar arrangements are made during any London-wide response to incidents.”

The government is making £1.6billion available to councils to deal with pressures on existing services from responding to coronavirus.

Thew news comes as plans are under way to construct a temporary mortuary on Wanstead Flats.

The 334-acre area of grassland has been taken over by the government from its owner, the City of London Corporation, to provide more mortuary space.

Havering Council has been approached for a comment.