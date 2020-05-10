Search

Coronavirus: What has changed with Boris Johnson’s slight easing of lockdown?

PUBLISHED: 19:21 10 May 2020 | UPDATED: 19:21 10 May 2020

Prime minister Boris Johnson. Picture: Yui Mok/PA.

Prime minister Boris Johnson. Picture: Yui Mok/PA.

PA Wire/PA Images

Boris Johnson has said there will be no immediate end to the lockdown.

But what is in his plan for the next phase of the coronavirus fight and how might it affect people’s lives?

-Am I still limited to how much I can exercise outdoors each day?

Not anymore. From Wednesday people will be encouraged to take more outdoor exercise - even an unlimited amount.

- Can I sunbathe?

Yes. People will be allowed to sit in the sun in their local parks, but you must only do so with members of your own household and remain socially distanced from others.

- Can I drive elsewhere to enjoy the outdoors?

Yes, you can drive to other destinations but only with members of your own household.

- When I’m outdoors can I play sports?

You may also want to watch:

Yes, but again this must be limited to doing so only with members of your own household.

- What if I don’t obey the social distancing rules?

You could be fined, and the financial penalties will be increased in order to enforce the social distancing rules.

- Can I return to work?

You should continue to work from home if you can, but if that’s not possible you should go to work.

Anyone who cannot work from home, perhaps those in construction and manufacturing “should be actively encouraged to go to work” from Monday, the PM said.

Mr Johnson will set out how workplaces can become “Covid-secure” by following new guidance for employers.

- Can I use public transport?

Mr Johnson advised people to avoid public transport “if at all possible because we must and will maintain social distancing, and capacity will therefore be limited”.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said on Saturday that even with England’s public transport network running at full capacity it could only safely cater for 10per cent of the usual passenger load with the two-metre social distancing rule in place.

