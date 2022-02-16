Health secretary kicks off week-long 'road to recovery' tour with visit to Romford care home

The health secretary visited a Romford care home on Valentine's Day to kick off a week-long tour of the UK.

As part of his Road to Recovery tour, Sajid Javid, secretary of state for the Department for Health and Social Care, visited Willows Care Home on Monday, February 14.

Mr Javid, along with local MP Andrew Rosindell and Professor Martin Green, chief executive at Care England, met with staff and residents to discuss how the care industry, local services and the NHS could work better together.

Laird MacKay, chief operating officer at Canford Healthcare, which runs the home, said it was a “great pleasure” to welcome the group.

“They were interested to hear about the experiences of the pandemic, the challenges that we faced and the support that we feel is needed within the sector moving forward."

The health secretary - who spent the rest of the day visiting sites in Rochford, Clacton and Cambridge - said it had been “incredible to see first-hand the astonishing work being carried out by health and social care staff across the East of England”.