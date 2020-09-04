Search

Advanced search

How leaving a gift in your will can help Saint Francis Hospice

PUBLISHED: 10:00 05 September 2020

Anne Brown is the hospice's head of major gifts and legacies. Picture: Saint Francis Hospice

Anne Brown is the hospice's head of major gifts and legacies. Picture: Saint Francis Hospice

Archant

Why leaving a gift in your will can really help Saint Francis Hospice. Anne Brown, head of major gifts and legacies, explains

This is not the year I expected!

I had a full schedule of major donor events, meetings and face to face activities planned to make sure we bring in the money needed to pay for the care that local people desperately need as demand for our services increases.

So it was quite a shock when in one fell swoop, all that disappeared and I found myself working from home.

Being a fundraiser for the hospice is a huge responsibility – our frontline staff are wonderful, hardworking and dedicated, but without the money needed to run all our services, there just wouldn’t be a hospice. So much of that money comes from the local public through fundraising in many different ways, at first I wondered how we would manage.

READ MORE: Visitors still welcome at Saint Francis Hospice

But one characteristic of just about every fundraiser I know is that we are versatile, and we soon found new, often virtual, ways to connect with the local people who support us and care about what happens to people with end of life care needs at the hospice. I started hand-writing letters to people, both asking and thanking for donations – something I normally wouldn’t have time to do – and found that people definitely appreciate the personal touch. So this is something I’ll take  forward when (if!) we get back to normal.

You may also want to watch:

I have also been working on a legacy campaign for the last few months.

Gifts in wills are a wonderful way to leave your mark on the hospice after your lifetime. Over the years many people have remembered us in their will, with gifts from £500 to well over £1million.

I love to find out the stories behind these wonderful gifts, and often learn that a loved one was cared for by Saint Francis Hospice. We’ve put a few of these stories on our website, www.sfh.org.uk/you-will-be-remembered. They’re a joy to read.

You may see one of our Gifts in Wills posters, at a bus stop or on a billboard. We want everyone to know how much we need their support, and how grateful we are for every gift that is given.

READ MORE: A hospice for all ethnicities, cultures and beliefs

One in five patients receive our experienced care because of these gifts.

You might also receive our campaign pack in the post, asking if you would consider even a small gift in your will to help others in the future.

It’s a wonderful way to remember your loved ones.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Weekly coronavirus cases in Havering reach highest level in more than three months

Weekly coronavirus cases in Havering have reached a three month high. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA

Insults, racial gaslighting and prejudiced violence – top BHRUT doctor opens up about racism in NHS

Devesh Sinha, lead stroke consultant at Barking, Havering and Redbridge NHS Trust has lifted the lid on the disgraceful racism still faced by NHS doctors. Picture: BHR Hospitals

Collier Row sweet shop launches accompanied by Towie and Love Island stars

Inside the new Mr P's CornerShop. Picture: Brett Cove

First Step will not reopen education service ahead of school year start, boss says

Mark Halls, chief executive of First Step. Picture: Paul Bennett

Four Havering schools taking part in pilot scheme aimed at improving road safety

Branfil Primary School is one of those taking part in the pilot. Picture: Google.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Weekly coronavirus cases in Havering reach highest level in more than three months

Weekly coronavirus cases in Havering have reached a three month high. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA

Insults, racial gaslighting and prejudiced violence – top BHRUT doctor opens up about racism in NHS

Devesh Sinha, lead stroke consultant at Barking, Havering and Redbridge NHS Trust has lifted the lid on the disgraceful racism still faced by NHS doctors. Picture: BHR Hospitals

Collier Row sweet shop launches accompanied by Towie and Love Island stars

Inside the new Mr P's CornerShop. Picture: Brett Cove

First Step will not reopen education service ahead of school year start, boss says

Mark Halls, chief executive of First Step. Picture: Paul Bennett

Four Havering schools taking part in pilot scheme aimed at improving road safety

Branfil Primary School is one of those taking part in the pilot. Picture: Google.

Latest from the Romford Recorder

How leaving a gift in your will can help Saint Francis Hospice

Anne Brown is the hospice's head of major gifts and legacies. Picture: Saint Francis Hospice

Shenfield will want to upset Brentwood title push – West

Will Buttleman of Brentwood looks to go big over mid wicket during Hornchurch CC vs Brentwood CC, Essex Cricket League Cricket at Harrow Lodge Park on 22nd August 2020

Ison’s Upminster look to seal league title and finish season unbeaten

L Pickering in batting action for Upminster during Upminster CC (batting) vs Ardleigh Green & Havering-Atte-Bower CC, Essex Cricket League Cricket at Upminster Park on 29th August 2020

Harold Wood captain Perrin looking for his side to bounce back against Billericay

S Khan of Harold Wood during Harold Wood CC vs Buckhurst Hill CC, Essex Cricket League Cricket at Harold Wood Park on 29th August 2020

Former West Ham and Chelsea star Joe Cole has been training with Daggers as Soccer Aid preparation

Joe Cole training with Dagenham & Redbridge (Pic: Dagenham & Redbridge)