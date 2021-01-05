News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Health

Rush Green care home residents receive coronavirus vaccination

Author Picture Icon

Michael Cox

Published: 7:00 AM January 5, 2021   
Ebury Court Care Home resident Maureen McHugh receives a coronavirus vaccine dose.

Ebury Court Care Home resident Maureen McHugh receives a coronavirus vaccine dose. - Credit: Ebury Court Care Home

Residents at a Rush Green care home are among the first to receive a Covid-19 vaccination in Havering.

People living at Ebury Court Care Home, in Rush Green Road, were given their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on December 30.

The vaccine needs to be administered in two doses, with the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation advising that people receive the second dose between three and 12 weeks after the first.

Care home director Richard Key praised staff for ensuring that documentation was ready when the vaccine became available.

He said: "Delivering the first dose of the vaccine is a huge step nearer to giving the residents immunity to this horrendous virus.

You may also want to watch:

"All of us at Ebury Court have put in huge amounts of effort and thought into keeping the residents safe throughout this pandemic and we will continue to do so."

Most Read

  1. 1 More than 350 Covid patients now in beds at Queen's and King George hospitals
  2. 2 'There was blood everywhere': Man in twenties stabbed in Collier Row
  3. 3 Teachers at east London colleges ‘forced’ to travel to give online lessons
  1. 4 Brentwood Tudor church damaged in illegal New Year's Eve party raises nearly £20,000 for repairs
  2. 5 Police appeal for dashcam footage after man dies in collision
  3. 6 Rush Green care home residents receive coronavirus vaccination
  4. 7 Testing site for people without Covid symptoms opens in Elm Park
  5. 8 Tickets released for detective-led course on gangs and exploitation awareness
  6. 9 'Short term pain for long term gain' - Head of Hornchurch school reacts to delayed return ahead of mass testing
  7. 10 New Year's Honours: Co-op team manager from Romford awarded BEM for work during Covid-19 pandemic
Coronavirus
Havering News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Hospitals under 'significant pressure' and treating Covid patients in...

Tom Ambrose

person

Calls for London schools to remain closed in January

Joe Talora, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon

Christmas 1920 - building for the future

Prof Ged Martin

Logo Icon

Romford businesses chip in to light up station for Christmas

Tom Ambrose

person
Comments powered by Disqus