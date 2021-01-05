Rush Green care home residents receive coronavirus vaccination
- Credit: Ebury Court Care Home
Residents at a Rush Green care home are among the first to receive a Covid-19 vaccination in Havering.
People living at Ebury Court Care Home, in Rush Green Road, were given their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on December 30.
The vaccine needs to be administered in two doses, with the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation advising that people receive the second dose between three and 12 weeks after the first.
Care home director Richard Key praised staff for ensuring that documentation was ready when the vaccine became available.
He said: "Delivering the first dose of the vaccine is a huge step nearer to giving the residents immunity to this horrendous virus.
You may also want to watch:
"All of us at Ebury Court have put in huge amounts of effort and thought into keeping the residents safe throughout this pandemic and we will continue to do so."
Most Read
- 1 More than 350 Covid patients now in beds at Queen's and King George hospitals
- 2 'There was blood everywhere': Man in twenties stabbed in Collier Row
- 3 Teachers at east London colleges ‘forced’ to travel to give online lessons
- 4 Brentwood Tudor church damaged in illegal New Year's Eve party raises nearly £20,000 for repairs
- 5 Police appeal for dashcam footage after man dies in collision
- 6 Rush Green care home residents receive coronavirus vaccination
- 7 Testing site for people without Covid symptoms opens in Elm Park
- 8 Tickets released for detective-led course on gangs and exploitation awareness
- 9 'Short term pain for long term gain' - Head of Hornchurch school reacts to delayed return ahead of mass testing
- 10 New Year's Honours: Co-op team manager from Romford awarded BEM for work during Covid-19 pandemic