Rush Green care home residents receive coronavirus vaccination

Published: 7:00 AM January 5, 2021

Residents at a Rush Green care home are among the first to receive a Covid-19 vaccination in Havering.

People living at Ebury Court Care Home, in Rush Green Road, were given their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on December 30.

The vaccine needs to be administered in two doses, with the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation advising that people receive the second dose between three and 12 weeks after the first.

Care home director Richard Key praised staff for ensuring that documentation was ready when the vaccine became available.

He said: "Delivering the first dose of the vaccine is a huge step nearer to giving the residents immunity to this horrendous virus.

"All of us at Ebury Court have put in huge amounts of effort and thought into keeping the residents safe throughout this pandemic and we will continue to do so."