Romford woman appeals for treatment after suffering six tumours in eight years

PUBLISHED: 07:00 02 July 2020 | UPDATED: 09:43 02 July 2020

Laura after cyberknife radio therapy. Picture: Laura Fava

Laura after cyberknife radio therapy. Picture: Laura Fava

Laura Fava

A Romford mum-of-two has told of the trauma of having six brain tumours in eight years.

Laura Fava, 52, was first diagnosed with two meningiomas in 2012. After having the first two removed, she spent the next five years without any sign of another. But in 2017 at a routine scan, another was noticed on her motor strip – the part of the brain that controls the limbs.

After surgeons operated on the third one, Laura woke up paralysed from the neck down apart from one right arm.

Slowly she started regaining movement and after four months she was back at work as a personal assistant for Natwest Bank.

With scans every three months to follow, in February 2018 it was discovered she had another on her motor strip.

After another operation, Laura was again left paralysed.

Why the tumours keep reappearing is unknown. Laura explained: “The doctors don’t know why meningiomas reoccur in some people more than others, only that they appear more frequently for women in their forties and fifties.”

You may also want to watch:

Two years later, Laura has still not regained movement of her limbs.

She is also faced with another two tumours that she has been told she cannot have removed, as the brain has been through too much trauma.

With surgery now out of the question, Laura had been raising money to get different treatments unavailable on the NHS.

She tried trial drugs to minimise progesterone levels, as doctors think that progesterone exacerbates the tumours.

She also had cyberknife surgery, the most cutting-edge radiotherapy treatment available, only done in the UK at St Barts Trust and another Manchester trust but the meningiomas showed no reduction.

Laura reached her initial target £11,000 for non-NHS treatment and now having been told it is unlikely she will walk again, she is continuing to raise the funds for her rehabilitation therapy, neurophysio and adaptations to her home to help her live with her limited movement.

Although the pandemic stopped regular appointments, Laura says the lockdown has not been all that bad, saying having her two children in their twenties around the house for help and support has been a godsend.

Help Laura’s fight here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Emergency services treating woman after bridge fall near A127 junction in Harold Wood

The scene of the incident at the junction of the A127 and Squirrels Heath Road in Harold Wood. Picture: Tracey Grove

Pride: Transgender nurse celebrates acceptance at Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals Trust

Angel Toledo in her uniform. Picture: BHRUT

Free parking in Havering to end in August but NHS and care ‘heroes’ will be given permits

Parking charges are set to return to Havering Council's car parks, such as the one in Rex Close, Collier Row. Picture: Ken Mears

Coronavirus infections remain steady throughout May and June

Romford town centre in lockdown. Picture: Ken Mears

Hundreds arrested across Essex and London as criminal instant messaging platform is cracked

Officers have seized more than £13.4million in cash - £5m of this in one operation alone. This is the largest single cash seizure the Met police has ever made. Picture: Essex Police

