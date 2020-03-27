Search

Coronavirus: Andrew Rosindell MP urges Romford residents stuck abroad to contact him

PUBLISHED: 10:00 27 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:00 27 March 2020

Andrew Rosindell MP. Picture: Ken Mears

Andrew Rosindell MP. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

Andrew Rosindell MP has urged Romford residents stranded abroad to contact him as he bids to help people return to the UK.

Mr Rosindell said he has been “inundated” with calls and email requests for assistance from those stuck in foreign countries.

The Romford MP said he has received reports of constituents stranded in Venezuela, Indonesia and remote parts of Peru.

He has also been contacted about people unable to fly back from countries such as Australia, Cambodia and New Zealand as flights back are too expensive.

“Any constituents who are stranded in foreign countries please be assured I am doing all I can to get you back,” Mr Rosindell said.

“I’m working with The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) and those in most danger will be prioritised.

“We need the FCO to ratchet this rescue mission up as fast as possible.”

He asked anyone who is stranded overseas and who has not yet contacted him to email andrew.rosindell.mp@parliament.uk.

