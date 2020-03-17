Romford Iceland dedicates special opening hours for the elderly

Iceland in Farnham Road, Harold Hill. Picture: Liam Coleman Liam Coleman

In light of panic-buying and fear that the more vulnerable may not get the bare necessities, Iceland is encouraging its stores managers to dedicate the first two opening hours on Wednesdays to the elderly.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The initiative comes after a store in West Belfast announced a dedicated an hour of early morning opening for the elderly.

You may also want to watch:

A spokeswoman for the store said: “The impact of Covid-19 continues to disrupt routines for many people and businesses, and there is widespread concern about access to food, especially for vulnerable people and the elderly.

“We are giving the stores the flexibility to offer this service wherever possible, and arrangements will be publicised in the stores that decide to take this action and we are focused on being able to feed the nation and to support those most in need.”

Romford’s Iceland in London Road has confirmed it’s changing its opening hours to 9am to 5pm, with a dedicated two hours on Wednesday mornings, from 9am to 11am exclusively for the elderly and most vulnerable to get their supplies.