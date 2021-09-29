News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder

'My family think I'm mad': Grandfather taking on arena roof walks for NHS

Daniel Gayne

Published: 12:03 PM September 29, 2021   
Charlie Richardson, 73, has been raising money for BHRUT since his wife's treatment for breast cancer 

Charlie Richardson, 73, has been raising money for BHRUT since his wife's treatment for breast cancer - Credit: BHRUT

A daredevil grandfather is taking on three challenges to raise money for an east London NHS trust. 

Charlie Richardson, 73, will be walking across the roof of the O2 Arena next month, then across the roof of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium before abseiling down from the stadium’s roof. 

The money raised will go to Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals Trust’s (BHRUT) charity, specifically the volunteer team with whom he works. 

Charlie, from Romford, said: “I’m really looking forward to getting back to it, I enjoy doing these crazy challenges, even though my family think I’m mad. They always come along to support me though.” 

The grandfather-of-eight started fundraising for the trust after his wife Marion was treated for breast cancer and has since completed a skydive and abseiled down Broadgate Tower - but the pandemic meant he had to pause his fundraising for two years. 

To sponsor Charlie, visit his JustGiving page.

NHS
Charity Fundraiser
Romford News
East London News

