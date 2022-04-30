'Mean the world': Romford couple grieving 14-week-old baby pursue 'dream' to conceive again

Kay and Terry Pace with their baby boy Georgie, who sadly passed away at 14 weeks old - Credit: Kay Pace

A Romford couple who battled to conceive have spoken of their traumatic journey through two miscarriages and the death of their 14-week-old baby.

Terry and Kay Pace, who have been together for 15 years and married for 13, told this newspaper how they have struggled with fertility.

Kay, 34, was diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome and Terry, 39, was informed he had “low and lazy" sperm.

Despite this, the couple want nothing more than to be parents: “It would mean the world to us to be able to have a child."

The couple opted for in vitro fertilisation (IVF). However, during the course of the treatment, they suffered a miscarriage of twins.

Then, a few months later, Kay fell pregnant naturally.

But Kay said she had no indication of her pregnancy and was still menstruating at the time.

She ended up losing the child - which they later named Hope - after giving birth on the toilet.

In 2018, the couple became pregnant again, but Kay said “everything was running late”.

Doctors at Queen’s Hospital discovered she had an incompetent cervix, which means it opens too early.

This meant Kay had to have stitches or risk losing the baby boy they had named Georgie.

Kay and Terry's baby boy, Georgie - Credit: Kay Pace

Kay said: “I was stitched twice. The first failed and the second time I was told they had sewn me up like the inside of a corset.”

At around 27 weeks, doctors found the baby was ready to be born within the next two weeks - nearly three months early.

Shortly after this Kay suffered a “serious infection”, and her stitches had to be removed.

Georgie was born at 29 weeks and six days, spending 64 days incubated with e.coli and MRSA.

Georgie spent 64 days incubated - Credit: Kay Pace

But after being discharged, Georgie was diagnosed with meningitis and rushed to Great Ormond Street Hospital, where Kay said he was given end of life care.

She said: “There was nothing they didn’t do for him.

“As much as it was a horrendous week, it was also the most special week of our lives.”

Georgie was laid to rest in Romford Cemetery - Credit: Kay Pace

In order to afford further IVF treatment, the couple have set up a GoFundMe fundraiser to raise £3,000.

View it at https://www.gofundme.com/f/3hnwbe-help-us-make-a-family



