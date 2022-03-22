News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Boxer with autism and cerebral palsy's mission to help people with disabilities

Ben Lynch

Published: 6:00 PM March 22, 2022
Jake Wall, left, is hoping to raise money to be split between paying for his kit and going to charity

Jake Wall, left, is hoping to raise around £500, to be split between going to charity and paying for his kit - Credit: Clint Millar

A Romford boxer with autism and cerebral palsy is fighting to raise money for charities helping people with disabilities. 

Jake Wall, who has been boxing since he was nine, said he was initially attracted to the sport for fitness, but after visiting his step-brother’s club, he decided to take it up. 

With both cerebral palsy on his left side and autism, Jake said his club, Raging Bull Boxing Club, has been supportive by modifying his training. 

His next fight is on April 23 in Bethnal Green, which will be his first match raising money for charities.  

He had a previous fight in November 2019, which he won, but he had “just started, so did not raise money for that one”. 

Jake, left, has been boxing since he was nine, with the fitness initially attracting him to the sport

Jake, left, has been boxing since he was nine, with the fitness initially attracting him to the sport - Credit: Clint Millar

Aiming for a total of £500, Jake said half of the money will go to charities, which he is “still in the process” of choosing, and the other half towards his kit. 

However much he ends up raising, Jake said his goal is clear.  

“To try and get as much sponsorship and help as many charities as I can.” 

To support Jake, contact him on Instagram @ja.ke8802

