'It isn't acceptable': Baby waits seven hours for emergency treatment

A Romford mum has said it took almost seven hours for her three-month-old to be seen at Queen's Hospital when he was having an allergic reaction.

Mum-of-two Shannon Elliott-Yorke, 29, became concerned when her then-three-month-old son Tyreis developed a rash.

Shannon called her GP and was advised to call 111 and then, just before 1pm, for an ambulance.

However, it arrived over two and a half hours later.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We're very sorry about the family's wait for an ambulance which took longer than we would have liked to arrive.

"We are doing all we can to ensure Londoners who need us get our help, but must prioritise our sickest and most seriously ill patients.

“All callers to 111 and 999 are given clear advice about ringing back if the condition of the patient changes or if they no longer need an ambulance."

Despite the wait, Shannon described the paramedics as “great” - she said they continually checked Tyreis over and, once they arrived at Queen’s, stayed with them.

However, Shannon was unhappy with the service at Queen's.

She said: “I was appalled that with a virus [Covid] going around, I was made to stand in queues.

“Any child who can’t talk should be a priority as they can’t speak and I can’t tell you if their throat is swelling.”

Shannon said throughout the day, which was in January, Tyreis' rash had spread to his face and legs and his lips were swollen.

It took until 7.30pm for a doctor at Queen’s to diagnose Tyreis - he was having an allergic reaction which could, thankfully, be treated with over-the-counter medication Piriton.

A spokesperson for Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust (BHRUT) said: “Tyreis was brought to the emergency department via ambulance, assessed and, as he didn’t need emergency care, discharged to our partner, the Partnership of East London Cooperatives (PELC), within 25 minutes.”

PELC provides urgent care at Queen’s Hospital and has been contacted for comment.

Shannon said it took the doctor “mere minutes to confirm that it was an allergic reaction and prescribe him medication”.

She added: “The outcome could have been different and devastating and I am not a medical professional so wouldn’t have known if his throat had swollen.

“It isn’t acceptable to leave a child in pain for so long.”

PELC is yet to respond to request for comment.