These are the Havering neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest Covid-19 infection rates

Havering's coronavirus infection rate is below the national average, according to the latest weekly figures, but cases nonetheless rose by 45 per cent in a week. Picture: GettyImages / iStockPhoto / Richard Johnson. GettyImages / iStockPhoto / Richard Johnson.

New data has shown large variations in coronavirus infection rates across Havering, with one of the borough’s worst-hit areas directly adjoining its least infected community.

The latest government figures, for the week up to October 14, show the borough’s overall infection rate was slightly below the national average.

However, it was quickly climbing.

In the seven days to October 14, there were 298 positive tests in the borough – up 44.7 per cent on the previous week and converting to an infection rate of 115 cases per 100,000 people.

Infections rates in all communities are converted into a per-100,000 people figure, so they can be directly compared.

Three Havering neighbourhoods were highlighted as having above average infection rates.

The worst was in Romford East, which had 29 positive tests.

That was up 383pc on the previous week and converted to an infection rate of more than 300 per 100,000 people.

The second-worst hit community was Upminster North and Cranham West, which recorded 14 new cases.

That represented a 600pc increase in one week and added up to an infection rate of 215 per 100,000 people.

Hylands, next door to Romford East, was the third community with an above average infection rate.

It had 17 new positive tests – an increase of 183pc on the previous week, giving an infection rate of 204 per 100,000.

Other neighbourhoods which recorded higher numbers of new cases but had lower overall infection rates included Romford South, with 19 positive tests, and Ardleigh Green, with 15.

Two neighbourhoods were highlighted as having particularly low infection rates, compared to the UK as a whole.

One was Rainham West, which recorded three positive tests in the week to October 14, giving an overall infection rate of 44 per 100,000.

The least infected community was Cranham East, which had three new positive tests, giving an overall infection rate of 37 per 100,000.

This meant Havering’s second-worst hit area, Cranham West, directly bordered its least infected area, Cranham East.

Whilst Cranham West’s infection rate was up 600pc, Cranham East’s had dropped by 57pc, according to the figures.