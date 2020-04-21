Search

Romford man, 88, clapped off Queen’s Hospital ward after beating coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 07:00 22 April 2020

Coronavirus survivor Donald Kingerley, pictured with his wife Ursula, was clapped out of Queen's Hospital. Picture: Claire Bannister

Coronavirus survivor Donald Kingerley, pictured with his wife Ursula, was clapped out of Queen's Hospital. Picture: Claire Bannister

Claire Bannister

An 88-year-old coronavirus survivor has been clapped off the ward at Queen’s Hospital.

Donald Kingerley, from Romford, spent two weeks at the hospital and has now been discharged after making a recovery.

“They thought he had a stroke or a heart attack,” his daughter Claire Bannister said. “Then we were told he had the virus.”

Donald’s family, including wife Ursula, were told to prepare for the worst.

“He’s 88 with underlying health conditions,” Claire said. “We said our goodbyes on the driveway.”

Donald spent two weeks being cared for in the Sunrise A ward at Queen’s Hospital, with Claire describing the nursing staff as “amazing”.

He has been moved to a care home in Collier Row where he has been isolated for two weeks.

“We haven’t been able to see him for four weeks, which was hard,” Claire, from Upminster, said. “It was especially hard for my mum, as they have been married for 64 years and they’ve never been apart for more than a couple of days.”

