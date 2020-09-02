Search

Advanced search

Weekly coronavirus cases in Havering reach highest level in more than three months

PUBLISHED: 07:00 03 September 2020

Weekly coronavirus cases in Havering have reached a three month high. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA

Weekly coronavirus cases in Havering have reached a three month high. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Havering has seen its highest weekly number of coronavirus cases in three and a half months, according to the latest figures.

Statistics published on Havering Council’s website show that there were 37 cases reported in the borough in the week ending August 28.

This is the highest figure in any week since there were 53 confirmed cases in the week up to May 8.

The most recent number is also more than double the number (15) reported just two weeks previously.

The latest figures put Havering’s weekly case rate per 100,000 residents at 14.3, higher than the London average of 11.6, but remaining far below areas such as Pendle (71.7) and Oldham (56.9) where additional restrictions have been put in place by the government.

The rise comes as the council launched a public health campaign last week, called #DoingMyBit, which is asking residents to help in reducing the spread of coronavirus and protect the borough from being put into local lockdown.

You may also want to watch:

The council’s director of public health, Mark Ansell, said: “We are seeing increasing rates of positive cases across the country, as well as in Havering.

“As many of us return to a more normal way of life, it is increasingly important we all take the right measures to protect ourselves and others. “That is why we have recently launched our public health campaign #DoingMyBit.”

He added that people should wear face coverings unless you are exempt, practise social distancing, get tested when you think you have Covid-19 symptoms and comply with NHS Test and Trace.

“We are far from complacent about the rise in the number of infections,” Mr Ansell said.

“We continue to monitor the situation very closely, and to remind everyone of the need to keep following the rules and help us prevent the need for any stronger action.”

A council spokesperson said online events will be held to provide more advice, while it is also asking residents and businesses to share how they are taking part in the campaign on its online channels.

The council has also produced a campaign toolkit with resources to help people get involved.

For this and more, go to havering.gov.uk/doingmybit.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

First Step will not reopen education service ahead of school year start, boss says

Mark Halls, chief executive of First Step. Picture: Paul Bennett

Four Havering schools taking part in pilot scheme aimed at improving road safety

Branfil Primary School is one of those taking part in the pilot. Picture: Google.

Remember these Havering Shows?

Havering Show 2019. Picture: Ken Mears

Havering Council, Thames Water and Network Rail in disagreement over causes of Rainham flooding

Residents say the overflowing of the sewer in Brookway, Rainham, seemed to be partly to blame for the August floods. Picture: Sharon Owens

Weekly coronavirus cases in Havering reach highest level in more than three months

Weekly coronavirus cases in Havering have reached a three month high. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

First Step will not reopen education service ahead of school year start, boss says

Mark Halls, chief executive of First Step. Picture: Paul Bennett

Four Havering schools taking part in pilot scheme aimed at improving road safety

Branfil Primary School is one of those taking part in the pilot. Picture: Google.

Remember these Havering Shows?

Havering Show 2019. Picture: Ken Mears

Havering Council, Thames Water and Network Rail in disagreement over causes of Rainham flooding

Residents say the overflowing of the sewer in Brookway, Rainham, seemed to be partly to blame for the August floods. Picture: Sharon Owens

Weekly coronavirus cases in Havering reach highest level in more than three months

Weekly coronavirus cases in Havering have reached a three month high. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Weekly coronavirus cases in Havering reach highest level in more than three months

Weekly coronavirus cases in Havering have reached a three month high. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA

Havering AC trio enjoy success at Southern Counties event

Stephanie Okoro with her winners’ trophy at Chelmsford on Sunday (Pic: Florence Okoro)

FA Cup: Sporting Bengal progress as Clapton, Redbridge and Romford crash out

Sporting Bengal in FA Cup action against Clapton at the Terrence McMillan Stadium (Pic: Tim Edwards)

Essex Eagles 13-month unbeaten run brought to an end by Hampshire

A Nijjar of Wanstead during Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC vs Brentwood CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Overton Drive on 13th July 2019

First Step will not reopen education service ahead of school year start, boss says

Mark Halls, chief executive of First Step. Picture: Paul Bennett