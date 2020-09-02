Weekly coronavirus cases in Havering reach highest level in more than three months

Weekly coronavirus cases in Havering have reached a three month high. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Havering has seen its highest weekly number of coronavirus cases in three and a half months, according to the latest figures.

Statistics published on Havering Council’s website show that there were 37 cases reported in the borough in the week ending August 28.

This is the highest figure in any week since there were 53 confirmed cases in the week up to May 8.

The most recent number is also more than double the number (15) reported just two weeks previously.

The latest figures put Havering’s weekly case rate per 100,000 residents at 14.3, higher than the London average of 11.6, but remaining far below areas such as Pendle (71.7) and Oldham (56.9) where additional restrictions have been put in place by the government.

The rise comes as the council launched a public health campaign last week, called #DoingMyBit, which is asking residents to help in reducing the spread of coronavirus and protect the borough from being put into local lockdown.

The council’s director of public health, Mark Ansell, said: “We are seeing increasing rates of positive cases across the country, as well as in Havering.

“As many of us return to a more normal way of life, it is increasingly important we all take the right measures to protect ourselves and others. “That is why we have recently launched our public health campaign #DoingMyBit.”

He added that people should wear face coverings unless you are exempt, practise social distancing, get tested when you think you have Covid-19 symptoms and comply with NHS Test and Trace.

“We are far from complacent about the rise in the number of infections,” Mr Ansell said.

“We continue to monitor the situation very closely, and to remind everyone of the need to keep following the rules and help us prevent the need for any stronger action.”

A council spokesperson said online events will be held to provide more advice, while it is also asking residents and businesses to share how they are taking part in the campaign on its online channels.

The council has also produced a campaign toolkit with resources to help people get involved.

For this and more, go to havering.gov.uk/doingmybit.