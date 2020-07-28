‘Remarkable recovery’: Hornchurch man beats the odds after 98 days in Queen’s Hospital with coronavirus

Muthucumaru Yasocumaran spent 98 days in hospital, 71 in intensive care. Picture: BHRUT Archant

A father-of-two who spent 98 days in hospital fighting Covid-19 before making a “remarkable recovery” has thanked the “angel” doctors and nurses who saved his life.

Muthucumaru Yasocumaran, of Hornchurch, had one of the lengthiest intensive care stays at Queen’s Hospital, Romford.

His family were told on one occasion he only had 24 hours to live.

The 67-year-old was taken to hospital on Good Friday after already being confined to bed for a week and a half because of coronavirus.

He was able to go homelast week following 71 days in intensive care and then several weeks recovering from being in an induced coma and on a ventilator.

Mr Yasocumaran said: “I got the best care from all the nurses and doctors. They were like angels sent from heaven to help me.”

His family originally did not think his weakness and lack of appetite were symptoms of Covid-19.

His daughter, Vibenche, 32, said: “He had to go into hospital on his own and as it was so sudden, it was really frightening.

“At one point we were told he only had 24 to 48 hours left, which was devastating. That he came through that kept our hopes up; he kept getting better, then he’d get really bad again.

“He was in an induced coma for most of his time in hospital so although we got daily updates from staff, we had no contact with him.

“One of the nurses, helped us to FaceTime him so he could hear our voices. She really went above and beyond for us which made such a difference. It’s so good to have him back. He can speak, although he can’t move around much – he’s having daily physiotherapy to continue his recovery.”

Devina Ramchurn, deputy matron for intensive care, said: “This really was a remarkable recovery. I remember one occasion very well when we thought we would lose Muthucumaru as his blood pressure was dangerously low

“We persevered and tried everything and were so relieved when he survived. We completely understand how difficult it is for the family to be told their loved one has 24 to 48 hours.

“To see him doing so well now is amazing – he really defied the odds.”