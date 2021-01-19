DAB radios donated to Queen's Hospital for those too weak to hold a phone

Published: 3:00 PM January 19, 2021

A Rainham man who lost his dad in October has donated DAB radios to Queen's Hospital, Romford, to entertain patients who are too weak to hold a phone to communicate with family.

Lloyd Smith donated the six DAB radios for Bluebell A Ward where his father, Barrie, was being cared for before he died aged 76 from a lung infection and pneumonia.

He said: "The poor thing lay there in silence as there are no TVs as they have been removed (due to the company going into administration). And he didn't have the energy to pick up his phone.

"We are also donating four CD players and two CD karaoke machines for the kids ward as these will spread joy and happiness amongst the kids in there and just cheer them up and take their mind off things."

Lloyd received donations from neighbours, friends and family.

He added: "We’ve had some very kind donations and we feel rather than [give it to] charities, we were putting things back into the ward in the hospital where he died.

"Sadly it was a lung infection and pneumonia so no cancer charities were able to step in and help. Also my sister died 42 years ago from a brain tumour in Oldchurch Hospital [now closed] so we will be donating to the kids ward too as it’s close to our family and hearts."