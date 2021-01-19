DAB radios donated to Queen's Hospital for those too weak to hold a phone
- Credit: Lloyd Smith
A Rainham man who lost his dad in October has donated DAB radios to Queen's Hospital, Romford, to entertain patients who are too weak to hold a phone to communicate with family.
Lloyd Smith donated the six DAB radios for Bluebell A Ward where his father, Barrie, was being cared for before he died aged 76 from a lung infection and pneumonia.
He said: "The poor thing lay there in silence as there are no TVs as they have been removed (due to the company going into administration). And he didn't have the energy to pick up his phone.
"We are also donating four CD players and two CD karaoke machines for the kids ward as these will spread joy and happiness amongst the kids in there and just cheer them up and take their mind off things."
Lloyd received donations from neighbours, friends and family.
You may also want to watch:
He added: "We’ve had some very kind donations and we feel rather than [give it to] charities, we were putting things back into the ward in the hospital where he died.
"Sadly it was a lung infection and pneumonia so no cancer charities were able to step in and help. Also my sister died 42 years ago from a brain tumour in Oldchurch Hospital [now closed] so we will be donating to the kids ward too as it’s close to our family and hearts."
Most Read
- 1 Illegal car meet in Rainham sees 49 fined for Covid breaches
- 2 Letters: Social distancing, vaccination experience and how to stop catalytic converter thefts
- 3 Romford MP hails charity's 'extraordinary' work during Covid pandemic
- 4 Deputy head: School's teachers have gone 'above and beyond' during Covid pandemic
- 5 Havering households to be asked to participate in census
- 6 Christmas Day babies to spend their first few weeks in lockdown
- 7 Infection rates are now falling in Havering - is lockdown working?
- 8 Havering parks and gardens five feet under water as rivers burst their banks
- 9 BHRUT thanks families of NHS workers who are keeping service afloat
- 10 Charity boss hails response after 'army of volunteers' come forward to support vaccine centres