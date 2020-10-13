Search

Interactive floor projector installed as part of Queen’s Hospital’s sensory room refurbishment

PUBLISHED: 17:21 13 October 2020 | UPDATED: 17:21 13 October 2020

The new interactive floor in the sensory room. Picture: Tesco

Tesco

An interactive floor has been installed as part of a refurbishment of Queen’s Hospital’s sensory room in the children’s ward.

The floor projector was partially funded with a £4,000 grant from Tesco’s Bags of Help initiative and is designed to cheer youngsters up while they are staying at the Rom Valley Way hospital.

It works by reacting to movement such as feet on the floor, meaning it can be used in a variety of ways for therapy and entertainment.

The children’s ward, known as Tropical Lagoon, cares for patients aged 16 and under with a range of conditions and illnesses.

Lynda Head, head of fundraising for King George and Queen’s hospitals, said: “The room was first created in memory of 14-year-old Georgia Cordery who lost her battle against a rare and aggressive cancer called rhabdomyosarcoma in 2010.

“Her family and friends started a charity called Georgia’s Teenage Cancer Trust and the sensory room was just one of the fabulous enhancements that they provided for Queen’s Hospital.”

But over time, the sensory room needed updating - and in refurbishing it, the King George and Queen’s hospitals charity wanted to add the floor projector.

Half of its £8,000 cost came from the Tesco grant, with the remainder coming from other donations including £2,000 from Frances Bardsley Academy in Romford.

Lynda Head, head of fundraising for King George and Queen’s hospitals, expressed her gratitude for the financial support. She said: “This is a piece of equipment we really wanted but was outside of our reach.”

Caroline Jenkins, the hospital’s play specialist for paediatrics, added: “The sensory room is invaluable, especially at this difficult time.

“The mobile floor projector has also been used on our daycare unit for our haematology and oncology patients to play with whilst they are having treatment.”

Tesco has encouraged other charities and organisations to apply for Bags of Help grants like the one received by the hospital charity, especially those where the usual means of fundraising have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

