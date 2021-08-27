Queen's Hospital birth centre to close temporarily for critical care unit build

Published: 1:20 PM August 27, 2021

The birth centre at Queen's Hospital in Romford will close on Friday, September 3 and is expected to re-open on Monday, September 13 - Credit: Chantelle Billson

The birth centre at Queen’s Hospital in Romford will temporarily close to women in labour.

The closure, to begin next Friday, September 3, is due to works to construct a new critical care unit at the hospital, which is run by Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust (BHRUT).

Patients on the ward near to where these works are being carried out will be temporarily relocated to the birth centre while construction is ongoing, the trust said.

Any patient going into labour during this period will be cared for on the labour ward, with the birth centre set to re-open on Monday, September 13.

Chief nurse Kathryn Halford said: “Our birth centre is being temporarily closed for women in labour to allow essential building work to be carried out as we construct a new, purpose-built critical care unit at Queen’s Hospital.

“We understand this can be an anxious time for women about to give birth, however, all women going in labour during this time will be cared for safely on our labour ward."