News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Health

Queen's Hospital birth centre to close temporarily for critical care unit build

person

Daniel Gayne

Published: 1:20 PM August 27, 2021   
BHRUT hospitals will be increasing critical care capacity to manage the rise in patients with Covid-

The birth centre at Queen's Hospital in Romford will close on Friday, September 3 and is expected to re-open on Monday, September 13 - Credit: Chantelle Billson

The birth centre at Queen’s Hospital in Romford will temporarily close to women in labour.  

The closure, to begin next Friday, September 3, is due to works to construct a new critical care unit at the hospital, which is run by Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust (BHRUT). 

Patients on the ward near to where these works are being carried out will be temporarily relocated to the birth centre while construction is ongoing, the trust said.

Any patient going into labour during this period will be cared for on the labour ward, with the birth centre set to re-open on Monday, September 13. 

Chief nurse Kathryn Halford said: “Our birth centre is being temporarily closed for women in labour to allow essential building work to be carried out as we construct a new, purpose-built critical care unit at Queen’s Hospital. 

You may also want to watch:

“We understand this can be an anxious time for women about to give birth, however, all women going in labour during this time will be cared for safely on our labour ward." 

Most Read

  1. 1 CCTV appeal after teenage couple targeted in violent robbery on train
  2. 2 Decades-old Romford bus route 575 ‘reluctantly’ withdrawn
  3. 3 Dispersal powers in force in Romford to deter antisocial behaviour
  1. 4 Plans for paid parking in Bryant Avenue set for public consultation
  2. 5 Plans to house asylum seekers at Hornchurch hotel shelved for second time
  3. 6 West Ham submits fresh proposal to build new training building
  4. 7 Love Island winner Millie Court returns to UK with partner Liam Reardon
  5. 8 Appeal after £9,000 racing bike stolen from train
  6. 9 Keith Prince: 'London can't afford Sadiq Khan's war on motorists'
  7. 10 'Community hub': New bike shop opened by keen cyclists
Queen's Hospital
NHS
Romford News
East London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Founder of the Land of Munchies, Louis Norris, stands outside his newest Romford store. 

Retail

'It feels like home': Father opens sweet shop in Romford

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
A nine-year-old boy was taken to hospital after being hit by a car

People

Woman dies after falling from Hornchurch block of flats

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Gallows Corner development opposition

Planning and Development

Group opposing development of Gallows Corner Tesco nears 1,200 members

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Tandoori Lounge

Food and Drink

Hornchurch's Tandoori Lounge shortlisted for Asian Restaurant Award

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon