Queen's Hospital birth centre to close temporarily for critical care unit build
- Credit: Chantelle Billson
The birth centre at Queen’s Hospital in Romford will temporarily close to women in labour.
The closure, to begin next Friday, September 3, is due to works to construct a new critical care unit at the hospital, which is run by Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust (BHRUT).
Patients on the ward near to where these works are being carried out will be temporarily relocated to the birth centre while construction is ongoing, the trust said.
Any patient going into labour during this period will be cared for on the labour ward, with the birth centre set to re-open on Monday, September 13.
Chief nurse Kathryn Halford said: “Our birth centre is being temporarily closed for women in labour to allow essential building work to be carried out as we construct a new, purpose-built critical care unit at Queen’s Hospital.
You may also want to watch:
“We understand this can be an anxious time for women about to give birth, however, all women going in labour during this time will be cared for safely on our labour ward."
Most Read
- 1 CCTV appeal after teenage couple targeted in violent robbery on train
- 2 Decades-old Romford bus route 575 ‘reluctantly’ withdrawn
- 3 Dispersal powers in force in Romford to deter antisocial behaviour
- 4 Plans for paid parking in Bryant Avenue set for public consultation
- 5 Plans to house asylum seekers at Hornchurch hotel shelved for second time
- 6 West Ham submits fresh proposal to build new training building
- 7 Love Island winner Millie Court returns to UK with partner Liam Reardon
- 8 Appeal after £9,000 racing bike stolen from train
- 9 Keith Prince: 'London can't afford Sadiq Khan's war on motorists'
- 10 'Community hub': New bike shop opened by keen cyclists